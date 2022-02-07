The random provider allows the safe use of randomness in a Pulumi program. This allows you to generate resource properties, such as names, that contain randomness in a way that works with Pulumi's goal state oriented approach. Using randomness as usual would not work well with Pulumi, because by definition, each time the program is evaluated, a new random state would be produced, necessitating re-convergence on the goal state. This provider understands how to work with the Pulumi resource lifecycle to accomplish randomness safely and in a way that works as desired.
For example, to generate a random password, allocate a
RandomPassword resource
and then use its
result output property (of type
Output<string>) to pass
to another resource.
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as aws from "@pulumi/aws";
import * as random from "@pulumi/random";
const password = new random.RandomPassword("password", {
length: 16,
overrideSpecial: "_%@",
special: true,
});
const example = new aws.rds.Instance("example", {
password: password.result,
});
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/random
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/random
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_random
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-random/sdk/v4/go/...
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Random
For further information, please visit the random provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.