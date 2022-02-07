Random Provider

The random provider allows the safe use of randomness in a Pulumi program. This allows you to generate resource properties, such as names, that contain randomness in a way that works with Pulumi's goal state oriented approach. Using randomness as usual would not work well with Pulumi, because by definition, each time the program is evaluated, a new random state would be produced, necessitating re-convergence on the goal state. This provider understands how to work with the Pulumi resource lifecycle to accomplish randomness safely and in a way that works as desired.

Example

For example, to generate a random password, allocate a RandomPassword resource and then use its result output property (of type Output<string> ) to pass to another resource.

import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi" ; import * as aws from "@pulumi/aws" ; import * as random from "@pulumi/random" ; const password = new random.RandomPassword( "password" , { length: 16 , overrideSpecial: "_%@" , special: true , }); const example = new aws.rds.Instance( "example" , { password: password.result, });

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /random

or yarn :

$ yarn add /random

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_random

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-random/sdk/v4/go/...

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Random

Reference

For further information, please visit the random provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.