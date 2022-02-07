postgresql Resource Provider

The postgresql resource provider for Pulumi lets you manage postgresql resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /postgresql

or yarn :

$ yarn add /postgresql

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_postgresql

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-postgresql/sdk/v3

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Postgresql

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

postgresql:host - (required) The address for the postgresql server connection. Can also be specified with the PGHOST environment variable.

- (required) The address for the postgresql server connection. Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:port - (optional) The port for the postgresql server connection. The default is 5432 . Can also be specified with the PGPORT environment variable.

- (optional) The port for the postgresql server connection. The default is . Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:database - (optional) Database to connect to. The default is postgres . Can also be specified with the PGDATABASE environment variable.

- (optional) Database to connect to. The default is . Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:username - (required) Username for the server connection. The default is postgres . Can also be specified with the PGUSER environment variable.

- (required) Username for the server connection. The default is . Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:password - (optional) Password for the server connection. Can also be specified with the PGPASSWORD environment variable.

- (optional) Password for the server connection. Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:database_username - (optional) Username of the user in the database if different than connection username (See user name maps).

- (optional) Username of the user in the database if different than connection username (See user name maps). postgresql:superuser - (optional) Should be set to false if the user to connect is not a PostgreSQL superuser (as is the case in RDS). In this case, some features might be disabled (e.g.: Refreshing state password from database).

- (optional) Should be set to false if the user to connect is not a PostgreSQL superuser (as is the case in RDS). In this case, some features might be disabled (e.g.: Refreshing state password from database). postgresql:sslmode - (optional) Set the priority for an SSL connection to the server. Valid values for sslmode are (note: prefer is not supported by Go's lib/pq): disable - No ssl require - always SSL (the default, also skip verification) verify-ca - always SSL (verify that the certificate presented by the server was signed by a trusted CA) verify-full - Always SSL (verify that the certification presented by the server was signed by a trusted CA and the server host name matches the one in the certificate) Additional information on the options and their implications can be seen in the libpq(3) SSL guide. Can also be specified with the PGSSLMODE environment variable.

- (optional) Set the priority for an SSL connection to the server. Valid values for sslmode are (note: prefer is not supported by Go's lib/pq): postgresql:connect_timeout - (optional) Maximum wait for connection, in seconds. The default is 180s . Zero or not specified means wait indefinitely. Can also be specified with the PGCONNECT_TIMEOUT environment variable.

- (optional) Maximum wait for connection, in seconds. The default is . Zero or not specified means wait indefinitely. Can also be specified with the environment variable. postgresql:max_connections - (optional) Set the maximum number of open connections to the database. The default is 4 . Zero means unlimited open connections.

- (optional) Set the maximum number of open connections to the database. The default is . Zero means unlimited open connections. postgresql:expected_version - (optional) Specify a hint to Terraform regarding the expected version that the provider will be talking with. This is a required hint in order for the provider to talk with an ancient version of PostgreSQL. This parameter is expected to be a PostgreSQL Version or current. Once a connection has been established, the provider will fingerprint the actual version. Default: 9.0.0.

- (optional) Specify a hint to Terraform regarding the expected version that the provider will be talking with. This is a required hint in order for the provider to talk with an ancient version of PostgreSQL. This parameter is expected to be a PostgreSQL Version or current. Once a connection has been established, the provider will fingerprint the actual version. Default: 9.0.0. postgresql:clientcert - (optional) Clientcert block for configuring SSL certificate. postgresql:clientcert.cert - (required) The SSL client certificate file path. The file must contain PEM encoded data. postgresql:clientcert.key - (required) The SSL client certificate private key file path. The file must contain PEM encoded data.

- (optional) Clientcert block for configuring SSL certificate.

Reference

For further information, please visit the postgresql provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.