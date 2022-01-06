Define and manage policy for cloud resources deployed through Pulumi.
Policy rules run during
pulumi preview and
pulumi up, asserting that cloud resource definitions
comply with the policy immediately before they are created or updated.
During
preview, every rule is run on every resource, and policy violations are batched up
into a final report. During the update, the first policy violation will halt the deployment.
Policy violations can have enforcement levels that are advisory, which results in a printed
warning, or mandatory, which results in an error after
pulumi preview or
pulumi up completes.
Please see Get Started with Policy as Code to get started authoring and enforcing policies.
For additional documentation, guides, best practices, and FAQs, see Policy as Code.
Looking for examples? Please refer to the examples repo.
Policies can be written in TypeScript/JavaScript (Node.js) or Python and can be applied to Pulumi stacks written in any language.
|Language
|Status
|TypeScript
|Stable
|JavaScript
|Stable
|Python
|Preview
|.NET
|Coming Soon
|Go
|Coming Soon