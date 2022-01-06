openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pulumi/policy

by pulumi
1.3.0 (see all)

Pulumi's Policy as Code SDK, CrossGuard. Define infrastructure checks in code to enforce security, compliance, cost, and other practices, enforced at deployment time.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Pulumi Policy SDK

Overview

Define and manage policy for cloud resources deployed through Pulumi.

Policy rules run during pulumi preview and pulumi up, asserting that cloud resource definitions comply with the policy immediately before they are created or updated.

During preview, every rule is run on every resource, and policy violations are batched up into a final report. During the update, the first policy violation will halt the deployment.

Policy violations can have enforcement levels that are advisory, which results in a printed warning, or mandatory, which results in an error after pulumi preview or pulumi up completes.

Getting Started

Please see Get Started with Policy as Code to get started authoring and enforcing policies.

Documentation

For additional documentation, guides, best practices, and FAQs, see Policy as Code.

Examples

Looking for examples? Please refer to the examples repo.

Languages

Policies can be written in TypeScript/JavaScript (Node.js) or Python and can be applied to Pulumi stacks written in any language.

LanguageStatus
TypeScriptStable
JavaScriptStable
PythonPreview
.NETComing Soon
GoComing Soon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial