The Kubernetes resource provider for Pulumi lets you create, deploy, and manage Kubernetes API resources and workloads in a running cluster. For a streamlined Pulumi walkthrough, including language runtime installation and Kubernetes configuration, click "Get Started" below.
pulumi-kubernetes provides an SDK to create any of the API resources
available in Kubernetes.
This includes the resources you know and love, such as:
The
pulumi-kubernetes SDK closely tracks the latest upstream release, and provides access
to the full API surface, including deprecated endpoints.
The SDK API is 100% compatible with the Kubernetes API, and is
schematically identical to what Kubernetes users expect.
We support Kubernetes clusters with version >=1.9.0.
Pulumi’s Kubernetes SDK is manufactured by automatically wrapping our library functionality around the Kubernetes resource OpenAPI spec as soon as a new version is released! Ultimately, this means that Pulumi users do not have to learn a new Kubernetes API model, nor wait long to work with the latest available versions.
Note: Pulumi also supports alpha and beta APIs.
Visit the FAQ for more details.
kubectl already works for your running cluster, Pulumi respects and uses this configuration.
kubectl.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
For Node.js use either
npm or
yarn:
npm:
npm install @pulumi/kubernetes
yarn:
yarn add @pulumi/kubernetes
For Python use
pip:
pip install pulumi-kubernetes
For .NET, dependencies will be automatically installed as part of your Pulumi deployments using
dotnet build.
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-kubernetes/sdk/v3/go/...
The following examples demonstrate how to work with
pulumi-kubernetes in
a couple of ways.
Examples may include the creation of an AWS EKS cluster, although an EKS cluster
is not required to use
pulumi/kubernetes. It is simply used to ensure
we have access to a running Kubernetes cluster to deploy resources and workloads into.
This example deploys resources from a YAML manifest file path, using the
transient, default
kubeconfig credentials on the local machine, just as
kubectl does.
import * as k8s from "@pulumi/kubernetes";
const myApp = new k8s.yaml.ConfigFile("app", {
file: "app.yaml"
});
This example creates an EKS cluster with
pulumi/eks,
and then deploys a Helm chart from the stable repo using the
kubeconfig credentials from the cluster's Pulumi provider.
import * as eks from "@pulumi/eks";
import * as k8s from "@pulumi/kubernetes";
// Create an EKS cluster.
const cluster = new eks.Cluster("my-cluster");
// Deploy Wordpress into our cluster.
const wordpress = new k8s.helm.v2.Chart("wordpress", {
repo: "stable",
chart: "wordpress",
values: {
wordpressBlogName: "My Cool Kubernetes Blog!",
},
}, { providers: { "kubernetes": cluster.provider } });
// Export the cluster's kubeconfig.
export const kubeconfig = cluster.kubeconfig;
This example creates a EKS cluster with
pulumi/eks,
and then deploys an NGINX Deployment and Service using the SDK resource API, and the
kubeconfig credentials from the cluster's Pulumi provider.
import * as eks from "@pulumi/eks";
import * as k8s from "@pulumi/kubernetes";
// Create an EKS cluster with the default configuration.
const cluster = new eks.Cluster("my-cluster");
// Create a NGINX Deployment and Service.
const appName = "my-app";
const appLabels = { appClass: appName };
const deployment = new k8s.apps.v1.Deployment(`${appName}-dep`, {
metadata: { labels: appLabels },
spec: {
replicas: 2,
selector: { matchLabels: appLabels },
template: {
metadata: { labels: appLabels },
spec: {
containers: [{
name: appName,
image: "nginx",
ports: [{ name: "http", containerPort: 80 }]
}],
}
}
},
}, { provider: cluster.provider });
const service = new k8s.core.v1.Service(`${appName}-svc`, {
metadata: { labels: appLabels },
spec: {
type: "LoadBalancer",
ports: [{ port: 80, targetPort: "http" }],
selector: appLabels,
},
}, { provider: cluster.provider });
// Export the URL for the load balanced service.
export const url = service.status.loadBalancer.ingress[0].hostname;
// Export the cluster's kubeconfig.
export const kubeconfig = cluster.kubeconfig;
If you are interested in contributing, please see the contributing docs.
You can read the code of conduct here.