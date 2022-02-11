The native Google Cloud Provider for Pulumi lets you provision Google Cloud resources in your cloud programs.
This provider uses the Google Cloud REST API directly and therefore provides full access to Google Cloud.
The provider is currently in public preview and is not recommended for production deployments yet. Breaking changes will be introduced in minor version releases.
To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
npm install @pulumi/google-native
or
yarn:
yarn add @pulumi/google-native
To use from Python, install using
pip:
pip install pulumi_google_native
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-google-native/sdk
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
dotnet add package Pulumi.GoogleNative
The native Google Cloud package provides a strongly-typed means to build cloud applications that create and interact closely with Google Cloud resources. Resources are exposed for the entire Google Cloud surface area, including (but not limited to) 'compute', 'container', 'run', 'storage', and more.
The native Google Cloud provider works directly with the Google Cloud API instead of depending on a handwritten layer as with the classic provider. This approach ensures higher quality and higher fidelity with Google Cloud.
Please refer to the quickstart guide for configuration options.
When developing locally, we recommend that you install the Google Cloud SDK and then authorize access with a user
account. Other configuration settings should be set either via
pulumi config set google-native:<KEY> <VALUE> or
pass options to the constructor of a new google-native
Provider.
Please refer to Contributing to Pulumi for installation guidance.
Run the following commands to install Go modules, generate all SDKs, and build the provider:
make ensure
make build
Add the
bin folder to your
$PATH or copy the
bin/pulumi-resource-google-native file to another location in your
$PATH.
Navigate to one of the
examples and run Pulumi:
cd ./exampes/simple
yarn link @pulumi/google-native
pulumi up