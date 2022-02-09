The GitHub resource provider for Pulumi lets you use GitHub resources in your infrastructure programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/github
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/github
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi-github
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-github/sdk/v4
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Github
The following configuration points are available:
github:token - (Optional) This is the GitHub personal access token. It can also be sourced from the
GITHUB_TOKEN
environment variable. If anonymous is false, token is required.
github:baseUrl - (Optional) This is the target GitHub base API endpoint. Providing a value is a requirement when
working with GitHub Enterprise. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the
GITHUB_BASE_URL
environment variable. The value must end with a slash, and generally includes the API version, for instance
https://github.someorg.example/api/v3/.
github:owner - (Optional) This is the target GitHub organization or individual user account to manage. For example,
torvalds and
github are valid owners. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the
GITHUB_OWNER environment variable. When not provided and a token is available, the individual user account owning
the token will be used. When not provided and no token is available, the provider may not function correctly.
github:organization - (Deprecated) This behaves the same as owner, which should be used instead. This value can also
be sourced from the
GITHUB_ORGANIZATION environment variable.
For further information, please visit the GitHub provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.