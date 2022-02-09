GitHub provider

The GitHub resource provider for Pulumi lets you use GitHub resources in your infrastructure programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /github

or yarn :

$ yarn add /github

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi-github

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-github/sdk/v4

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Github

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

github:token - (Optional) This is the GitHub personal access token. It can also be sourced from the GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable. If anonymous is false, token is required.

- (Optional) This is the GitHub personal access token. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. If anonymous is false, token is required. github:baseUrl - (Optional) This is the target GitHub base API endpoint. Providing a value is a requirement when working with GitHub Enterprise. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the GITHUB_BASE_URL environment variable. The value must end with a slash, and generally includes the API version, for instance https://github.someorg.example/api/v3/ .

- (Optional) This is the target GitHub base API endpoint. Providing a value is a requirement when working with GitHub Enterprise. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the environment variable. The value must end with a slash, and generally includes the API version, for instance . github:owner - (Optional) This is the target GitHub organization or individual user account to manage. For example, torvalds and github are valid owners. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the GITHUB_OWNER environment variable. When not provided and a token is available, the individual user account owning the token will be used. When not provided and no token is available, the provider may not function correctly.

- (Optional) This is the target GitHub organization or individual user account to manage. For example, and are valid owners. It is optional to provide this value and it can also be sourced from the environment variable. When not provided and a token is available, the individual user account owning the token will be used. When not provided and no token is available, the provider may not function correctly. github:organization - (Deprecated) This behaves the same as owner, which should be used instead. This value can also be sourced from the GITHUB_ORGANIZATION environment variable.

Reference

For further information, please visit the GitHub provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.