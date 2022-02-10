Pulumi Amazon Web Services (AWS) EKS Components

The Pulumi EKS library provides a Pulumi component that creates and manages the resources necessary to run an EKS Kubernetes cluster in AWS.

This includes:

The EKS cluster control plane.

The cluster's worker nodes configured as node groups, which are managed by an auto scaling group.

The AWS CNI Plugin aws-k8s-cni to manage pod networking in Kubernetes.

Installing

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install it using either npm :

$ npm install @pulumi/eks

or yarn :

$ yarn add @pulumi/eks

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_eks

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-eks/sdk/go

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Eks

References

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing, please see the contributing docs.

Code of Conduct

You can read the code of conduct here.