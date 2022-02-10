openbase logo
@pulumi/eks

by pulumi
0.36.0

A Pulumi component for easily creating and managing an Amazon EKS Cluster

Documentation
13.3K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Pulumi Amazon Web Services (AWS) EKS Components

The Pulumi EKS library provides a Pulumi component that creates and manages the resources necessary to run an EKS Kubernetes cluster in AWS.

This includes:

  • The EKS cluster control plane.
  • The cluster's worker nodes configured as node groups, which are managed by an auto scaling group.
  • The AWS CNI Plugin aws-k8s-cni to manage pod networking in Kubernetes.

Pre-Requisites

  1. Install Pulumi.
  2. Install kubectl.

Installing

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install it using either npm:

$ npm install @pulumi/eks

or yarn:

$ yarn add @pulumi/eks

Python

To use from Python, install using pip:

$ pip install pulumi_eks

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-eks/sdk/go

.NET

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package:

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Eks

References

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing, please see the contributing docs.

Code of Conduct

You can read the code of conduct here.

