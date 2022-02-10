The Pulumi EKS library provides a Pulumi component that creates and manages the resources necessary to run an EKS Kubernetes cluster in AWS.
This includes:
aws-k8s-cni to manage pod networking in Kubernetes.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install it using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/eks
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/eks
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_eks
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-eks/sdk/go
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Eks
If you are interested in contributing, please see the contributing docs.
You can read the code of conduct here.