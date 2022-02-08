The Docker resource provider for Pulumi lets you manage Docker resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/docker
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/docker
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_docker
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-docker/sdk/v3
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Docker
For further information, please visit the Docker provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.