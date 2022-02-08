openbase logo
@pulumi/docker

by pulumi
3.1.0 (see all)

A Docker Pulumi resource package, providing multi-language access to Docker resources and building images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Readme

Docker Resource Provider

Docker Resource Provider

The Docker resource provider for Pulumi lets you manage Docker resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

Node.js (Java/TypeScript)

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm:

$ npm install @pulumi/docker

or yarn:

$ yarn add @pulumi/docker

Python

To use from Python, install using pip:

$ pip install pulumi_docker

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-docker/sdk/v3

.NET

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package:

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Docker

Reference

For further information, please visit the Docker provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.

