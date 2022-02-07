DigitalOcean provider

The DigitalOcean resource provider for Pulumi lets you use DigitalOcean resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /digitalocean

or yarn :

$ yarn add /digitalocean

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_digitalocean

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-digitalocean/sdk/v4

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Digitalocean

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

digitalocean:token - (Required) This is the DO API token. Alternatively, this can also be specified using environment variables, ordered by precedence, DIGITALOCEAN_TOKEN or DIGITALOCEAN_ACCESS_TOKEN .

- (Required) This is the DO API token. Alternatively, this can also be specified using environment variables, ordered by precedence, or . digitalocean:spacesAccessId - (Optional) The access key ID used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the SPACES_ACCESS_KEY_ID environment variable.

- (Optional) The access key ID used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the environment variable. digitalocean:spacesSecretKey - (Optional) The secret key used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the SPACES_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variable.

- (Optional) The secret key used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the environment variable. digitalocean:apiEndpoint - (Optional) This can be used to override the base URL for DigitalOcean API requests. May be set via the DIGITALOCEAN_API_URL environment variable. Default is https://api.digitalocean.com .

Concepts

The @pulumi/digitalocean package provides a strongly-typed means to create cloud applications that create and interact closely with DigitalOcean resources. Resources are exposed for the entirety of DigitalOcean resources and their properties, including (but not limited to), 'droplet', 'floatingIp', 'firewalls', etc. Many convenience APIs have also been added to make development easier and to help avoid common mistakes, and to get stronger typing.

Reference

For further information, please visit the DigitalOcean provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.