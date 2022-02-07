The DigitalOcean resource provider for Pulumi lets you use DigitalOcean resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/digitalocean
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/digitalocean
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_digitalocean
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-digitalocean/sdk/v4
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Digitalocean
The following configuration points are available:
digitalocean:token - (Required) This is the DO API token. Alternatively, this can also be specified using environment
variables, ordered by precedence,
DIGITALOCEAN_TOKEN or
DIGITALOCEAN_ACCESS_TOKEN.
digitalocean:spacesAccessId - (Optional) The access key ID used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the
SPACES_ACCESS_KEY_ID environment variable.
digitalocean:spacesSecretKey - (Optional) The secret key used for Spaces API operations. May be set via the
SPACES_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variable.
digitalocean:apiEndpoint - (Optional) This can be used to override the base URL for DigitalOcean API requests. May
be set via the
DIGITALOCEAN_API_URL environment variable. Default is
https://api.digitalocean.com.
The
@pulumi/digitalocean package provides a strongly-typed means to create cloud applications that create and interact
closely with DigitalOcean resources. Resources are exposed for the entirety of DigitalOcean resources and their
properties, including (but not limited to), 'droplet', 'floatingIp', 'firewalls', etc. Many convenience APIs have also
been added to make development easier and to help avoid common mistakes, and to get stronger typing.
For further information, please visit the DigitalOcean provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.