Native Azure Pulumi Provider

The Azure Native provider for Pulumi lets you use Azure resources in your cloud programs. This provider uses the Azure Resource Manager REST API directly and therefore provides full access to the ARM API.

The Azure Native provider is the recommended provider for projects targeting Azure.

To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /azure- native

or yarn :

$ yarn add /azure- native

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_azure_native

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-azure- native /sdk

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.AzureNative

Concepts

The @pulumi/azure-native package provides a strongly-typed means to build cloud applications that create and interact closely with Azure resources. Resources are exposed for the entire Azure surface area, including (but not limited to) 'compute', 'keyvault', 'network', 'storage', and more.

The Azure Native provider works directly with the Azure Resource Manager (ARM) platform instead of depending on a handwritten layer as with the classic provider. This approach ensures higher quality and higher fidelity with the Azure platform.

Configuring credentials

Credentials configuration is compatible with the existing Terraform-based Azure provider.

Please refer to this quickstart guide for possible configuration options.

Building

Dependencies

Go 1.15

NodeJS 10.X.X or later

Python 3.6 or later

.NET Core 3.1

Please refer to Contributing to Pulumi for installation guidance.

Building locally

Run the following commands to install Go modules, generate all SDKs, and build the provider:

make ensure make build

Add the bin folder to your $PATH or copy the bin/pulumi-resource-azurerm file to another location in your $PATH .

Running an example

Navigate to one of the examples and run Pulumi:

cd ./exampes/simple yarn link @pulumi/azure-native pulumi up

Reference

For further information, please visit the native Azure provider announcement or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.