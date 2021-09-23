The Azure Native provider for Pulumi lets you use Azure resources in your cloud programs. This provider uses the Azure Resource Manager REST API directly and therefore provides full access to the ARM API.
The Azure Native provider is the recommended provider for projects targeting Azure.
To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/azure-native
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/azure-native
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_azure_native
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-azure-native/sdk
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.AzureNative
The
@pulumi/azure-native package provides a strongly-typed means to build cloud applications that create
and interact closely with Azure resources. Resources are exposed for the entire Azure surface area,
including (but not limited to) 'compute', 'keyvault', 'network', 'storage', and more.
The Azure Native provider works directly with the Azure Resource Manager (ARM) platform instead of depending on a handwritten layer as with the classic provider. This approach ensures higher quality and higher fidelity with the Azure platform.
Credentials configuration is compatible with the existing Terraform-based Azure provider.
Please refer to this quickstart guide for possible configuration options.
Please refer to Contributing to Pulumi for installation guidance.
Run the following commands to install Go modules, generate all SDKs, and build the provider:
$ make ensure
$ make build
Add the
bin folder to your
$PATH or copy the
bin/pulumi-resource-azurerm file to another location in your
$PATH.
Navigate to one of the
examples and run Pulumi:
$ cd ./exampes/simple
$ yarn link @pulumi/azure-native
$ pulumi up
For further information, please visit the native Azure provider announcement or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.