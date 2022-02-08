Auth0 Resource Provider

The Auth0 Resource Provider lets you manage Auth0 resources.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /auth0

or yarn :

$ yarn add /auth0

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_auth0

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-auth0/sdk/v2

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Auth0

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

auth0:domain - (Required) Your Auth0 domain name. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_DOMAIN environment variable.

- (Required) Your Auth0 domain name. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. auth0:client_id - (Required) Your Auth0 client ID. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_CLIENT_ID environment variable.

- (Required) Your Auth0 client ID. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. auth0:client_secret - (Required) Your Auth0 client secret. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET environment variable.

- (Required) Your Auth0 client secret. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. auth0:debug - (Optional) Indicates whether or not to turn on debug mode.

Reference

For further information, please visit the Auth0 provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.