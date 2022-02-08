openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pulumi/auth0

by pulumi
2.5.0 (see all)

An auth0Pulumi resource package, providing multi-language access to Auth0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Actions Status Slack NPM version Python version NuGet version PkgGoDev License

Auth0 Resource Provider

The Auth0 Resource Provider lets you manage Auth0 resources.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

Node.js (Java/TypeScript)

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm:

$ npm install @pulumi/auth0

or yarn:

$ yarn add @pulumi/auth0

Python

To use from Python, install using pip:

$ pip install pulumi_auth0

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-auth0/sdk/v2

.NET

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package:

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Auth0

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

  • auth0:domain - (Required) Your Auth0 domain name. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_DOMAIN environment variable.
  • auth0:client_id - (Required) Your Auth0 client ID. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_CLIENT_ID environment variable.
  • auth0:client_secret - (Required) Your Auth0 client secret. It can also be sourced from the AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET environment variable.
  • auth0:debug - (Optional) Indicates whether or not to turn on debug mode.

Reference

For further information, please visit the Auth0 provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial