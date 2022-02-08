The Auth0 Resource Provider lets you manage Auth0 resources.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/auth0
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/auth0
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_auth0
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-auth0/sdk/v2
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Auth0
The following configuration points are available:
auth0:domain - (Required) Your Auth0 domain name. It can also be sourced from the
AUTH0_DOMAIN environment variable.
auth0:client_id - (Required) Your Auth0 client ID. It can also be sourced from the
AUTH0_CLIENT_ID environment variable.
auth0:client_secret - (Required) Your Auth0 client secret. It can also be sourced from the
AUTH0_CLIENT_SECRET environment variable.
auth0:debug - (Optional) Indicates whether or not to turn on debug mode.
For further information, please visit the Auth0 provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.