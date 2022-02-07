AliCloud Resource Provider

The AliCloud resource provider for Pulumi lets you use AliCloud resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /alicloud

or yarn :

$ yarn add /alicloud

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi_alicloud

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-alicloud/sdk/v3

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Alicloud

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

alicloud:accessKey - (Required) This is the Alicloud access key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the ALICLOUD_ACCESS_KEY environment variable.

- (Required) This is the Alicloud access key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:secretKey - (Required) This is the Alicloud secret key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the ALICLOUD_SECRET_KEY environment variable.

- (Required) This is the Alicloud secret key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:securityToken - (Optional) Alicloud Security Token Service. It can be sourced from the ALICLOUD_SECURITY_TOKEN environment variable.

- (Optional) Alicloud Security Token Service. It can be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:ecsRoleName - (Optional) The RAM Role Name attached on a ECS instance for API operations. You can retrieve this from the 'Access Control' section of the Alibaba Cloud console. It can be sourced from the ALICLOUD_ECS_ROLE_NAME environment variable.

- (Optional) The RAM Role Name attached on a ECS instance for API operations. You can retrieve this from the 'Access Control' section of the Alibaba Cloud console. It can be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:region - (Required) This is the Alicloud region. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the ALICLOUD_REGION environment variables.

- (Required) This is the Alicloud region. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the environment variables. alicloud:accountId - (Optional) Alibaba Cloud Account ID. It is used by the Function Compute service and to connect router interfaces. If not provided, the provider will attempt to retrieve it automatically with STS GetCallerIdentity. It can be sourced from the ALICLOUD_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable.

- (Optional) Alibaba Cloud Account ID. It is used by the Function Compute service and to connect router interfaces. If not provided, the provider will attempt to retrieve it automatically with STS GetCallerIdentity. It can be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:sharedCredentialsFile - (Optional) This is the path to the shared credentials file. It can also be sourced from the ALICLOUD_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE environment variable. If this is not set and a profile is specified, ~/.aliyun/config.json will be used.

- (Optional) This is the path to the shared credentials file. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. If this is not set and a profile is specified, will be used. alicloud:profile - (Optional) This is the Alicloud profile name as set in the shared credentials file. It can also be sourced from the ALICLOUD_PROFILE environment variable.

- (Optional) This is the Alicloud profile name as set in the shared credentials file. It can also be sourced from the environment variable. alicloud:skipRegionValidation - (Optional) Skip static validation of region ID. Used by users of alternative AlibabaCloud-like APIs or users w/ access to regions that are not public (yet).

Reference

For further information, please visit the AliCloud provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.