The AliCloud resource provider for Pulumi lets you use AliCloud resources in your cloud programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/alicloud
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/alicloud
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi_alicloud
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-alicloud/sdk/v3
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Alicloud
The following configuration points are available:
alicloud:accessKey - (Required) This is the Alicloud access key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from
the
ALICLOUD_ACCESS_KEY environment variable.
alicloud:secretKey - (Required) This is the Alicloud secret key. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from
the
ALICLOUD_SECRET_KEY environment variable.
alicloud:securityToken - (Optional) Alicloud Security Token Service. It can be sourced from the
ALICLOUD_SECURITY_TOKEN
environment variable.
alicloud:ecsRoleName - (Optional) The RAM Role Name attached on a ECS instance for API operations. You can retrieve
this from the 'Access Control' section of the Alibaba Cloud console. It can be sourced from the
ALICLOUD_ECS_ROLE_NAME
environment variable.
alicloud:region - (Required) This is the Alicloud region. It must be provided, but it can also be sourced from the
ALICLOUD_REGION environment variables.
alicloud:accountId - (Optional) Alibaba Cloud Account ID. It is used by the Function Compute service and to
connect router interfaces. If not provided, the provider will attempt to retrieve it automatically with STS GetCallerIdentity.
It can be sourced from the
ALICLOUD_ACCOUNT_ID environment variable.
alicloud:sharedCredentialsFile - (Optional) This is the path to the shared credentials file. It can also be sourced
from the
ALICLOUD_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE environment variable. If this is not set and a profile is specified,
~/.aliyun/config.json will be used.
alicloud:profile - (Optional) This is the Alicloud profile name as set in the shared credentials file. It can also be
sourced from the
ALICLOUD_PROFILE environment variable.
alicloud:skipRegionValidation - (Optional) Skip static validation of region ID. Used by users of alternative
AlibabaCloud-like APIs or users w/ access to regions that are not public (yet).
For further information, please visit the AliCloud provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.