Pulse Framework

NO LONGER MAINTAINED.

Use AgileTS which was based on this library.

Global state and logic for reactive JavaScript applications. Supports frameworks like React, Vue, and React Native.

Lightweight, modular and powerful. Provides a core state & logic framework for your entire application; plug-and-play directly into any UI framework.

Replaces Redux, Vuex, and MobX for state; and for API requests, replaces Axios and fetch .

Created by @jamiepine

Read the docs at pulsejs.org.

const App = new Pulse(); const hello = App.State< string >( 'the sound of music' );

Why Pulse?

Pulse Framework provides a complete toolset to build front-end applications quickly and efficiently. It encourages you to construct a single core library that can be used in any UI framework. The core handles everything at the center of your application — state management, API requests, and all miscellaneous logic and calculations. Pulse supplies computed data to your UI components with full reactivity, in the framework of your choice.

TypeScript

Pulse is fully written in TypeScript and supports it heavily. Everything is type-safe out of the box and encourages you to write clean, typed code.

Read the documentation to learn more!