Use AgileTS which was based on this library.
Global state and logic for reactive JavaScript applications. Supports frameworks like React, Vue, and React Native.
Lightweight, modular and powerful. Provides a core state & logic framework for your entire application; plug-and-play directly into any UI framework.
Replaces Redux, Vuex, and MobX for state; and for API requests, replaces Axios and
fetch.
Created by @jamiepine
const App = new Pulse();
const hello = App.State<string>('the sound of music');
Pulse Framework provides a complete toolset to build front-end applications quickly and efficiently. It encourages you to construct a single core library that can be used in any UI framework. The core handles everything at the center of your application — state management, API requests, and all miscellaneous logic and calculations. Pulse supplies computed data to your UI components with full reactivity, in the framework of your choice.
Pulse is fully written in TypeScript and supports it heavily. Everything is type-safe out of the box and encourages you to write clean, typed code.
Read the documentation to learn more!