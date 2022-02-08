openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ptsecurity/mosaic

by positive-js
13.1.0 (see all)

Angular components ✨ 📦🐣 ✨

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mosaic Logo

UI Components for Angular

npm version CircleCI Libraries.io dependency status for latest release, scoped npm package Known Vulnerabilities Wallaby.js GitHub license

Mosaic components are the building blocks of Positive Technologies applications.

🖥 Browsers support

Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

📖 Documentation

Components Docs Site

Versions of this site are also available for

🚀 Getting started

Before you start, make sure you have a recent version of NodeJS environment >=12.0 with Yarn >=1.0.

From the project folder, execute the following commands:

$ yarn install

Running The Component

$ yarn run server-dev:button

Contribution

You would like to help us – its cool!

See our: guide for developers and contribution guidelines

Or: go over the steps in this guide

Credits

Authors

  • Anton Galaktionov - PT
  • Leonid Kramarov – PT
  • Mike Ozornin alt text – PT
  • Oleg Pimenov alt text – PT

Contributors

Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to Mosaic!

contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial