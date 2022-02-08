Mosaic components are the building blocks of
Positive Technologies applications.
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Versions of this site are also available for
Before you start, make sure you have a recent version of NodeJS environment >=12.0 with Yarn >=1.0.
From the project folder, execute the following commands:
$ yarn install
$ yarn run server-dev:button
You would like to help us – its cool!
See our: guide for developers and contribution guidelines
Or: go over the steps in this guide
Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to Mosaic!