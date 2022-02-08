UI Components for Angular

Mosaic components are the building blocks of Positive Technologies applications.

🖥 Browsers support



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

📖 Documentation

Components Docs Site

Versions of this site are also available for

🚀 Getting started

Before you start, make sure you have a recent version of NodeJS environment >=12.0 with Yarn >=1.0.

From the project folder, execute the following commands:

$ yarn install

Running The Component

$ yarn run server-dev:button

Contribution

You would like to help us – its cool!

See our: guide for developers and contribution guidelines

Or: go over the steps in this guide

Credits

Authors

Anton Galaktionov - PT

Leonid Kramarov – PT

Mike Ozornin – PT

– PT Oleg Pimenov – PT

Contributors

Thank you to all the people who have already contributed to Mosaic!