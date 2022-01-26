openbase logo
rnm

@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider

by Tomas Roos
2.2.2

Android and iOS Pure JS react native multi slider

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.9K

GitHub Stars

662

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Range Slider

Average Rating

5.0/5
Top Feedback

Great Documentation

Readme

react-native-multi-slider

Pure JS react native slider component with one or two markers. Options to customize track, touch area and provide customer markers and callbacks for touch events and value changes.

Examples

cd example/Basic
npm install
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android

Example

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install --save @ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider

Usage in a ScrollView

import MultiSlider from '@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider';

...

 enableScroll = () => this.setState({ scrollEnabled: true });
 disableScroll = () => this.setState({ scrollEnabled: false });

 render() {
   return (
     <ScrollView scrollEnabled={this.state.scrollEnabled}>
      <MultiSlider
        ...
        onValuesChangeStart={this.disableScroll}
        onValuesChangeFinish={this.enableScroll}
      />
    </ScrollView>
    );

shape up CustomMarker as left and right

In order to make different styles on markers you can set isMarkersSeparated to true, define customMarkerLeft and customMarkerRight in MultiSlider. for example:

<MultiSlider
    ...
    isMarkersSeparated={true}

    customMarkerLeft={(e) => {
         return (<CustomSliderMarkerLeft
          currentValue={e.currentValue}/>)
    }}

    customMarkerRight={(e) => {
         return (<CustomSliderMarkerRight
         currentValue={e.currentValue}/>)
    }}
/>

Partial report of the props

Feel free to contribute to this part of the documentation.

Prop nameDefault valueTypePurpouse
values[0]array of numbersPrefixed values of the slider.
onValuesChangeStart() => {}functionCallback when the value starts changing
onValuesChange() => {}functionCallback when the value changes
onValuesChangeFinish(values) => {}functionCallback when the value stops changing
sliderLength280numberLength of the slider (?)
touchDimensions{height: 50,width: 50,borderRadius: 15,slipDisplacement: 200}object(?)
enableLabelfunctionEnable the label rendering
customLabelfunctionComponent used for rendering a label above the cursors.
customMarkerfunctionComponent used for the cursor.
customMarkerLeftfunctionComponent used for the left cursor.
customMarkerRightfunctionComponent used for the right cursor.
isMarkersSeparatedbooleanSee explaination above in the README.md
min0numberMinimum value available in the slider.
max10numberMaximum value available in the slider.
step1numberStep value of the slider.
optionsArrayarray of numbersPossible values of the slider. Ignores min and max.
{container/track/selected/unselected/ markerContainer/marker/pressedMarker/step/stepLabel/StepMarker} Stylestyle objectStyles for the slider
valuePrefixstringPrefix added to the value.
valueSuffixstringSuffix added to the value.
enabledOnetruebooleanEnables the first cursor
enabledTwotruebooleanEnables the second cursor
stepsAs[]array of objectsUse stepsAs when you want to customize the steps-labels. stepsAs expects an array of objects [{index: number, stepLabel: string, prefix: string, suffix: string}]. Where index is for which step you want to customize, and all the other steps will show its index as its stepLabel. Both showSteps and showStepsLabels has to be enabled for stepsAs to be used.
showStepsfalsebooleanShow steps
showStepMarkerstruebooleanShow steps-markers on the track, showSteps has to be enabled as well
showStepLabelstruebooleanShow steps-labels underneath the track, showSteps has to be enabled as well
onToggleOneundefinedfunction callbackListener when first cursor toggles.
onToggleTwoundefinedfunction callbackListener when second cursor toggles.
allowOverlapfalsebooleanAllow the overlap within the cursors.
snappedfalsebooleanUse this when you want a fixed position for your markers, this will split the slider in N specific positions
smoothSnappedfalsebooleanSame as snapped but you can move the slider as usual. When released it will go to the nearest marker
verticalfalsebooleanUse vertical orientation instead of horizontal.
markerOffsetX0numberOffset the cursor(s) on the X axis
markerOffsetY0numberOffset the cursor(s) on the Y axis
markerSize0numberIt determines the marker margin from the edges of the track, useful to avoid the markers to overflow out of the track.
minMarkerOverlapDistance0numberif this is > 0 and allowOverlap is false, this value will determine the closest two markers can come to each other (in pixels, not steps). This can be used for cases where you have two markers large cursors and you don't want them to overlap. Note that markers will still overlap at the start if starting values are too near. CANNOT be combined with minMarkerOverlapDistance
minMarkerOverlapStepDistance0numberif this is > 0 and allowOverlap is false, this value will determine the closest two markers can come to each other (in steps, not pixels). This can be used for cases where you have two markers large cursors and you don't want them to overlap. Note that markers will still overlap at the start if starting values are too near. CANNOT be combined with minMarkerOverlapStepDistance
imageBackgroundSourceundefinedstringSpecifies the source as required by ImageBackground
testIDstringUsed to locate this view in end-to-end tests.

Great Documentation
100
Sophie0627
9 months ago
9 months ago
gvellisperi
December 7, 2020
December 7, 2020
Great Documentation

rrs
rn-range-sliderA native slider with range
163
7K
4.0/ 5
2
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@react-native-community/slider
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values
GitHub Stars: 744
Weekly Downloads: 82K
744
82K
react-native-community-slider-ry
React Native component used to select a single value from a range of values
GitHub Stars: 744
Weekly Downloads: 2
744
2
rnr
react-native-range-slider-expo
Customizable range slider for react native apps and compatible with Expo projects
GitHub Stars: 0
Weekly Downloads: 540
0
540
rnr
react-native-range-slider
The high-quality native iOS range slider for react native.
GitHub Stars: 54
Weekly Downloads: 241
54
241
