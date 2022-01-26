Pure JS react native slider component with one or two markers. Options to customize track, touch area and provide customer markers and callbacks for touch events and value changes.

cd example/Basic npm install react- native run-ios react- native run-android

$ npm install --save @ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider

Usage in a ScrollView

import MultiSlider from '@ptomasroos/react-native-multi-slider' ; ... enableScroll = () => this .setState({ scrollEnabled : true }); disableScroll = () => this .setState({ scrollEnabled : false }); render() { return ( < ScrollView scrollEnabled = {this.state.scrollEnabled} > < MultiSlider ... onValuesChangeStart = {this.disableScroll} onValuesChangeFinish = {this.enableScroll} /> </ ScrollView > );

shape up CustomMarker as left and right

In order to make different styles on markers you can set isMarkersSeparated to true, define customMarkerLeft and customMarkerRight in MultiSlider. for example:

<MultiSlider ... isMarkersSeparated={ true } customMarkerLeft={(e) => { return (<CustomSliderMarkerLeft currentValue={e.currentValue}/>) }} customMarkerRight={(e) => { return (<CustomSliderMarkerRight currentValue={e.currentValue}/>) }} />

