openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

@ptomasroos/react-native-idfa

by Tomas Roos
3.0.1 (see all)

React native module to get advertising identifier IDFA on IOS + Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to react-native-idfa. Use npm install react-native-idfa instead.

Readme

react-native-idfa

Retrieve the advertising identifier across ios and android on react-native with this small library. Support RN > 0.56 with or without and cocoapods

Build Status npm version npm downloads

How to install

npm install react-native-idfa
react-native link

Since this library is using the advertising identifier, you must remember to add AdSupport in your IOS project.

If you're using Cocoapods, there is no need to this as when you're adding react-native-idfa to your Podfile it will get added by default

iOS 14

For iOS 14 and above App Tracking Transparency permission is a must for getting IDFA. If App Tracking Transparency permission is not granted on iOS 14 and above getIDFA() returns empty string.

Podfile

  pod 'react-native-idfa',  path: '../node_modules/react-native-idfa'

Add AdSupport.framework under "Link Binary With Libraries".

How to use!

import { IDFA } from 'react-native-idfa';

class Basic extends Component {
  state = {
     IDFA: '',
  };

  componentDidMount() {
    IDFA.getIDFA().then((idfa) => {
      this.setState({ IDFA: idfa, });
    })
    .catch((e) => {
      console.error(e);
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
        <Text>Your IDFA is : {this.state.IDFA}</Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Changing react-native-idfa's com.google.android.gms:play-services-ads version

In your build.gradle make sure to force the version to whatever version makes sense through our your dependencies

configurations.all {
    resolutionStrategy.eachDependency { DependencyResolveDetails details ->
        if (details.getRequested().getGroup() == 'com.google.android.gms') {
            // If different projects require different versions of
            // Google Play Services it causes a crash on run.
            // Fix by overriding version for all projects.
            details.useVersion('17.0.0')
        }
    }
}

Known flaws

Since this is a react-native repository we will ship the code untranspiled and with flow types along it.

Using gms 17.0.0

Google has introduced some breaking changes on 17.0.0. The SDK will throw an error if your manifest.xml is not configured properly

    ******************************************************************************
    * The Google Mobile Ads SDK was initialized incorrectly. AdMob publishers    *
    * should follow the instructions here: https://goo.gl/fQ2neu to add a valid  *
    * App ID inside the AndroidManifest. Google Ad Manager publishers should     *
    * follow instructions here: https://goo.gl/h17b6x.                           *
    ******************************************************************************

update your manifest.xml
Google's Ad Manager guide

<manifest>
    <application>
        <meta-data
            android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP"
            android:value="true"/>
    </application>
</manifest>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial