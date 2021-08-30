The best alternative to the console.log statement
npm install @ptkdev/logger --save
const Logger = require("@ptkdev/logger");
const logger = new Logger();
logger.info("message");
You can set
options to
new Logger(options); example:
const Logger = require("@ptkdev/logger");
const options = {
language: "en",
colors: true,
debug: true,
info: true,
warning: true,
error: true,
sponsor: true,
write: true,
type: "log",
rotate: {
size: "10M",
encoding: "utf8",
},
path: {
// remember: add string *.log to .gitignore
debug_log: "./debug.log",
error_log: "./errors.log",
},
};
const logger = new Logger(options);
logger.info("message");
See folder
examples, run with
node example.js. Below is available a description of
options values.
|Parameter
|Description
|Values
|Default value
|Available since
|language
|Set language of log type
|en / it / pl / es / pt / de / ru / fr
|en
|v1.0.0
|colors
|Enable colors in terminal
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|debug
|Enable all logs with method debug
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|info
|Enable all logs with method info
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|warning
|Enable all logs with method warning
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|error
|Enable all logs with method errors
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|sponsor
|Enable all logs with method sponsor
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|true
|v1.0.0
|write
|Write the logs into a file, you need set path values
|true / enabled / false / disabled
|false
|v1.0.0
|type
|Format of logs in files
|log / json
|log
|v1.0.0
|rotate
|Rotates the log files when size exceeds this value
10B /
10K /
10M /
10G
"rotate": {"size": "10M"}
|v1.5.0
|palette
|Change palette with hexcode colors
|Object
|default palette
|v1.5.0
|path
|If write is true, the library writes the logs to a path
|Object
{"debug_log": "./debug.log", "error_log": "./errors.log"}
|v1.0.0
|Method
|Description
|Parameters
|debug(
message,
tag)
message: Display debug log message
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
|info(
message,
tag)
message: Display info log message
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
|warning(
message,
tag)
message: Display warning log message
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
|error(
message,
tag)
message: Display errors log message
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
|sponsor(
message,
tag)
message: Display sponsor log message
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
|stackoverflow(
message,
tag,
error_string)
message: Display stackoverflow log message
tag: prefix of message
error_string: query for stackoverflow, if empty we use message param
message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
error_string: string (optional)
|docs(
message,
url,
tag)
message: Display docs log message
url: link of documentation
tag: prefix of message
message: string (mandatory)
url: string (optional)
tag: string (optional)
You can customize palette colors with Object
palette and with hexcode values.
label is text on left (INFORMATION / ERROR / DOCS, etc..)
text is message of log on right
background is background color on left side
{
...
"palette": {
"info": { // method name
"label": "#ffffff", // label on left
"text": "#4CAF50", // log message
"background": "#4CAF50" // background
},
"warning": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#FF9800",
"background": "#FF9800"
},
"error": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#FF5252",
"background": "#FF5252"
},
"stackoverflow": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#9C27B0",
"background": "#9C27B0"
},
"docs": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#FF4081",
"background": "#FF4081"
},
"debug": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#1976D2",
"background": "#1976D2"
},
"sponsor": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"text": "#607D8B",
"background": "#607D8B"
},
"time": {
"label": "#ffffff",
"background": "#795548"
}
}
...
}
See folder
examples, run with
node example.js.
Rotates the file when size exceeds 10 megabytes (optional, default 10M - values: 10B (byte) / 10K (kilobyte)/ 10M (megabyte)/ 10G (gigabyte))
...
"rotate": {
"size": "10M",
"encoding": "utf8"
},
...
Run
npm run docs
