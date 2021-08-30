openbase logo
@ptkdev/logger

by Patryk Rzucidło
1.8.0

🦒 Beautiful Logger for Node.js: the best alternative to the console.log statement

Readme

Beautiful Logger for Node.js: the best alternative to the console.log statement

🦒 Beautiful Logger for Node.js

The best alternative to the console.log statement

🎁 Support: Donate

This project is free, open source and I try to provide excellent free support. Why donate? I work on this project several hours in my spare time and try to keep it up to date and working. THANK YOU!

📎 Menu

💡 Features

  • [✔️] Easy to use
  • [✔️] MIT License
  • [✔️] Palette (🎨 Customize colors)
  • [✔️] Logrotate 🤹‍♂️
  • [✔️] Typescript support
  • [✔️] The best alternative to the console.log statement
  • [✔️] Write stdout logs to file (supported format: text/log and json)
  • [✔️] The JSON logs format is compatible with pinojs
  • [✔️] Translations: 🇬🇧 🇮🇹 🇵🇱 🇪🇸 🇵🇹 🇷🇺 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 (Help me ❤️)

👔 Screenshot

Beautiful Logger for Node.js

🚀 Installation

  1. In your node project run: npm install @ptkdev/logger --save
  2. Usage:
const Logger = require("@ptkdev/logger");
const logger = new Logger();
logger.info("message");

You can set options to new Logger(options); example:

const Logger = require("@ptkdev/logger");

const options = {
    language: "en",
    colors: true,
    debug: true,
    info: true,
    warning: true,
    error: true,
    sponsor: true,
    write: true,
    type: "log",
    rotate: {
        size: "10M",
        encoding: "utf8",
    },
    path: {
        // remember: add string *.log to .gitignore
        debug_log: "./debug.log",
        error_log: "./errors.log",
    },
};

const logger = new Logger(options);
logger.info("message");

See folder examples, run with node example.js. Below is available a description of options values.

🧰 Options

ParameterDescriptionValuesDefault valueAvailable since
languageSet language of log typeen / it / pl / es / pt / de / ru / frenv1.0.0
colorsEnable colors in terminaltrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
debugEnable all logs with method debugtrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
infoEnable all logs with method infotrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
warningEnable all logs with method warningtrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
errorEnable all logs with method errorstrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
sponsorEnable all logs with method sponsortrue / enabled / false / disabledtruev1.0.0
writeWrite the logs into a file, you need set path valuestrue / enabled / false / disabledfalsev1.0.0
typeFormat of logs in fileslog / jsonlogv1.0.0
rotateRotates the log files when size exceeds this value10B / 10K / 10M / 10G"rotate": {"size": "10M"}v1.5.0
paletteChange palette with hexcode colorsObjectdefault palettev1.5.0
pathIf write is true, the library writes the logs to a pathObject{"debug_log": "./debug.log", "error_log": "./errors.log"}v1.0.0

🔌 Methods

MethodDescriptionParameters
debug(message, tag)message: Display debug log message
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
info(message, tag)message: Display info log message
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
warning(message, tag)message: Display warning log message
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
error(message, tag)message: Display errors log message
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
sponsor(message, tag)message: Display sponsor log message
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
stackoverflow(message, tag, error_string)message: Display stackoverflow log message
tag: prefix of message
error_string: query for stackoverflow, if empty we use message param		message: string (mandatory)
tag: string (optional)
error_string: string (optional)
docs(message, url, tag)message: Display docs log message
url: link of documentation
tag: prefix of message		message: string (mandatory)
url: string (optional)
tag: string (optional)

🎨 Palette

Beautiful Logger for Node.js

You can customize palette colors with Object palette and with hexcode values.

  • label is text on left (INFORMATION / ERROR / DOCS, etc..)
  • text is message of log on right
  • background is background color on left side
{
    ...
    "palette": {
        "info": { // method name
            "label": "#ffffff", // label on left
            "text": "#4CAF50",  // log message
            "background": "#4CAF50" // background
        },
        "warning": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#FF9800",
            "background": "#FF9800"
        },
        "error": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#FF5252",
            "background": "#FF5252"
        },
        "stackoverflow": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#9C27B0",
            "background": "#9C27B0"
        },
        "docs": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#FF4081",
            "background": "#FF4081"
        },
        "debug": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#1976D2",
            "background": "#1976D2"
        },
        "sponsor": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "text": "#607D8B",
            "background": "#607D8B"
        },
        "time": {
            "label": "#ffffff",
            "background": "#795548"
        }
    }
    ...
}

See folder examples, run with node example.js.

🤹‍♂️ LogRotate

Rotates the file when size exceeds 10 megabytes (optional, default 10M - values: 10B (byte) / 10K (kilobyte)/ 10M (megabyte)/ 10G (gigabyte))

...
"rotate": {
    "size": "10M",
    "encoding": "utf8"
},
...

📚 Documentation

Run npm run docs

👑 Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. 🙏 Become a sponsor on patreon or become top3 sponsor on ko-fi. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

🦄 Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 Become a backer on patreon.

👨‍💻 Contributing

I ❤️ contributions! I will happily accept your pull request! Translations, grammatical corrections (GrammarNazi you are welcome! Yes my English is bad, sorry), etc... Do not be afraid, if the code is not perfect we will work together 👯 and remember to insert your name in .all-contributorsrc and package.json file.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Patryk Rzucidło
💻 🌍 📖 🐛
Ilua Chubarov
💻
Bruno Kümmel
💻 🌍
Alina Osv
🌍
Sylvain Téchené
🌍
Giovanni Cardamone
💻

💰 In the future, if the donations allow it, I would like to share some of the success with those who helped me the most. For me open source is share of code, share development knowledges and share donations!

📲 Tools

🐍 Sorry for snake_case

I love snake_case syntax sorry for this 😭 don't hate me.

💫 License

  • Code and Contributions have MIT License
  • Images and logos have CC BY-NC 4.0 License (Freepik Premium License)
  • Documentations and Translations have CC BY 4.0 License
Copyleft (c) 2020 Patryk Rzucidło (@PTKDev) [support@ptkdev.io](mailto:support@ptkdev.io)

