🦒 Beautiful Logger for Node.js

The best alternative to the console.log statement

💡 Features

[✔️] Easy to use

[✔️] MIT License

[✔️] Palette (🎨 Customize colors)

[✔️] Logrotate 🤹‍♂️

[✔️] Typescript support

[✔️] Write stdout logs to file (supported format: text/log and json)

[✔️] The JSON logs format is compatible with pinojs

[✔️] Translations: 🇬🇧 🇮🇹 🇵🇱 🇪🇸 🇵🇹 🇷🇺 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 (Help me ❤️)

👔 Screenshot

🚀 Installation

In your node project run: npm install @ptkdev/logger --save Usage:

const Logger = require ( "@ptkdev/logger" ); const logger = new Logger(); logger.info( "message" );

You can set options to new Logger(options); example:

const Logger = require ( "@ptkdev/logger" ); const options = { language : "en" , colors : true , debug : true , info : true , warning : true , error : true , sponsor : true , write : true , type : "log" , rotate : { size : "10M" , encoding : "utf8" , }, path : { debug_log : "./debug.log" , error_log : "./errors.log" , }, }; const logger = new Logger(options); logger.info( "message" );

See folder examples , run with node example.js . Below is available a description of options values.

🧰 Options

Parameter Description Values Default value Available since language Set language of log type en / it / pl / es / pt / de / ru / fr en v1.0.0 colors Enable colors in terminal true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 debug Enable all logs with method debug true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 info Enable all logs with method info true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 warning Enable all logs with method warning true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 error Enable all logs with method errors true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 sponsor Enable all logs with method sponsor true / enabled / false / disabled true v1.0.0 write Write the logs into a file, you need set path values true / enabled / false / disabled false v1.0.0 type Format of logs in files log / json log v1.0.0 rotate Rotates the log files when size exceeds this value 10B / 10K / 10M / 10G "rotate": {"size": "10M"} v1.5.0 palette Change palette with hexcode colors Object default palette v1.5.0 path If write is true, the library writes the logs to a path Object {"debug_log": "./debug.log", "error_log": "./errors.log"} v1.0.0

🔌 Methods

Method Description Parameters debug( message , tag ) message : Display debug log message

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional) info( message , tag ) message : Display info log message

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional) warning( message , tag ) message : Display warning log message

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional) error( message , tag ) message : Display errors log message

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional) sponsor( message , tag ) message : Display sponsor log message

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional) stackoverflow( message , tag , error_string ) message : Display stackoverflow log message

tag : prefix of message

error_string : query for stackoverflow, if empty we use message param message : string (mandatory)

tag : string (optional)

error_string : string (optional) docs( message , url , tag ) message : Display docs log message

url : link of documentation

tag : prefix of message message : string (mandatory)

url : string (optional)

tag : string (optional)

🎨 Palette

You can customize palette colors with Object palette and with hexcode values.

label is text on left (INFORMATION / ERROR / DOCS, etc..)

is text on left (INFORMATION / ERROR / DOCS, etc..) text is message of log on right

is message of log on right background is background color on left side

{ ... "palette" : { "info" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#4CAF50" , "background" : "#4CAF50" }, "warning" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#FF9800" , "background" : "#FF9800" }, "error" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#FF5252" , "background" : "#FF5252" }, "stackoverflow" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#9C27B0" , "background" : "#9C27B0" }, "docs" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#FF4081" , "background" : "#FF4081" }, "debug" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#1976D2" , "background" : "#1976D2" }, "sponsor" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "text" : "#607D8B" , "background" : "#607D8B" }, "time" : { "label" : "#ffffff" , "background" : "#795548" } } ... }

See folder examples , run with node example.js .

🤹‍♂️ LogRotate

Rotates the file when size exceeds 10 megabytes (optional, default 10M - values: 10B (byte) / 10K (kilobyte)/ 10M (megabyte)/ 10G (gigabyte))

... "rotate" : { "size" : "10M" , "encoding" : "utf8" }, ...

📚 Documentation

Run npm run docs

💫 License