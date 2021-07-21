Web Component built with Stencil.js to use Web Animations API in a declarative way. You can animate any HTML element easily:

< animatable-component autoplay easing = "ease-in-out" duration = "800" delay = "300" animation = "tada" > < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > </ animatable-component >

With the largest list of Keyframes/Easing Functions that can also be used with other animation tools or Platforms! 🧚

Demo 🎮

Do you want to see this web component in action? Visit https://codepen.io/jdnichollsc/full/rNNYBbe yay! 🎉

Includes a PWA demo for debugging animations! ▶

Usage 🎉

< animatable-component autoplay iterations = "3" animation = "heartBeat" easing = "ease-in" duration = "1000" > < h1 > Proof that Tony Stark has a heart ✵ </ h1 > </ animatable-component >

< animatable-cube autoplay fill = "forwards" composite = "add" duration = "2600" easing = "linear" iterations = "Infinity" fromClassName = "playing" toClassName = "finished" animation = "rotate-90-vertical-bck" > < div slot = "front-face" > Front </ div > < div slot = "back-face" > Back </ div > < div slot = "right-face" > Right </ div > < div slot = "left-face" > Left </ div > < div slot = "top-face" > Top </ div > < div slot = "bottom-face" > Bottom </ div > </ animatable-cube >

With other animation libraries:

import { ANIMATIONS, EASING_FUNCTIONS, EASING, KEYFRAMES } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component' ; const bounceKeyFrames = KEYFRAMES[ANIMATIONS.BOUNCE]; const easingOutCubic = EASING_FUNCTIONS[EASING.EASE_OUT_CUBIC];

Getting Started 📖

Packages

Script tag

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/animatable-component@1.1.10/dist/animatable-component.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

Run npm install @proyecto26/animatable-component --save

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/@proyecto26/animatable-component/dist/animatable-component.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

Run npm install @proyecto26/animatable-component --save

Add an import to the npm packages import @proyecto26/animatable-component;

Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Framework integrations 👨‍💻

Angular

Using animatable-component component within an Angular project:

Including the Custom Elements Schema

Including the CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA in the module allows the use of Web Components in the HTML files. Here is an example of adding it to AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA, NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule], bootstrap: [AppComponent], schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA] }) export class AppModule {}

The CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA needs to be included in any module that uses Animatable.

Calling defineCustomElements

Animatable component includes a function used to load itself in the application window object. That function is called defineCustomElements() and needs to be executed once during the bootstrapping of your application. One convenient place to add it is in the main.ts file as follows:

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core'; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic'; import { defineCustomElements as defineAnimatable } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component/loader'; import { AppModule } from './app/app.module'; import { environment } from './environments/environment'; if (environment.production) { enableProdMode(); } platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule) .catch(err => console.log(err)); defineAnimatable(window);

from stencil documentation

React

Specific Wrapper

When using a wrapper component, It's not necessary to access the reference directly to attach events, etc. More details here.

import React from 'react'; import { AnimatableComponent, ANIMATIONS, EASING } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component-react'; const App = () => { return ( <AnimatableComponent autoPlay delay={300} duration={800} composite='add' direction='alternate' iterations={Infinity} animation={ANIMATIONS.TADA} easing={EASING.EASE_IN_OUT_BACK} onStart={() => console.log('Starting animation')} onFinish={() => console.log('Finished animation')} onCancel={() => console.log('Cancelled animation')} > <div> <p>HELLO WORLD</p> </div> </AnimatableComponent> ); }; export default App;

Web Component

Other option is using the web component directly:

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { defineCustomElements as defineAnimatable } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component/loader' import App from './App'; ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root')); defineAnimatable(window);

from stencil documentation

Vue

In order to use the animatable-component Web Component inside of a Vue application, it should be modified to define the custom elements and to inform the Vue compiler which elements to ignore during compilation. This can all be done within the main.js file as follows:

import Vue from 'vue'; import { defineCustomElements as defineAnimatable } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component/loader' import App from './App.vue'; Vue.config.productionTip = false; Vue.config.ignoredElements = [/animatable-\w*/]; // Bind the custom element to the window object defineAnimatable(window); new Vue({ render: h => h(App) }).$mount('#app');

from stencil documentation

Stencil

To animate Functional Components you can use the createAnimatableComponent utility, e.g:

utils.tsx

import { createAnimatableComponent } from '@proyecto26/animatable-component'; const SendMessageButton = (props) => ( <ion-fab-button {...props}> <ion-icon name='send' /> </ion-fab-button> ); export const AnimatableSendMessageButton = createAnimatableComponent(SendMessageButton); export const keyFramesSendMessage: Keyframe[] = [ { opacity: '0', transform: 'rotate(0deg)' }, { opacity: '1', transform: 'rotate(360deg)' } ]; export const optionsSendMessage: KeyframeAnimationOptions = { duration: 500, easing: 'ease-in-out' };

my-component.tsx

import { Component, Host, h } from '@stencil/core'; import { AnimatableSendMessageButton, keyFramesSendMessage, optionsSendMessage } from './utils' @Component({ tag: 'my-component', shadow: false }) export class MyComponent { render() { return ( <AnimatableSendMessageButton autoPlay keyFrames={keyFramesSendMessage} options={optionsSendMessage} onFinish={() => alert('Eureka!')} /> ) } }

Credits 👍

Supporting 🍻

Enterprise 💼

Happy coding 💯

