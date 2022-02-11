openbase logo
@protobuf-ts/protoc

by Timo Stamm
2.1.0

Protobuf and RPC for TypeScript

22.1K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

protobuf-ts <timostamm> npm

Protocol buffers and RPC for Node.js and the Web Browser. Pure TypeScript.

For the following .proto file:

syntax = "proto3";

message Person {
    string name = 1;
    uint64 id = 2;
    int32 years = 3;
    optional bytes data = 5;
}

protobuf-ts generates code that can be used like this:

let pete: Person = {
    name: "pete", 
    id: 123n, // it's a bigint
    years: 30
    // data: new Uint8Array([0xDE, 0xAD, 0xBE, 0xEF]);
};

let bytes = Person.toBinary(pete);
pete = Person.fromBinary(bytes);

pete = Person.fromJsonString('{"name":"pete", "id":"123", "years": 30}')

What are protocol buffers?

Protocol buffers is an interface definition language and binary serialization format.
Data structures defined in .proto files are platform-independent and can be used in many languages.
To learn more about the capabilities, please check the official language guide.

Quickstart

  • npm install @protobuf-ts/plugin

    installs the plugin and the compiler "protoc"

  • download the example file msg-readme.proto and place it into a protos/ directory

  • npx protoc --ts_out . --proto_path protos protos/msg-readme.proto

    generates msg-readme.ts
    if your protoc version asks for it, add the flag "--experimental_allow_proto3_optional"

Features

Read the MANUAL to learn more.

Support

Buy Me A Coffee

