Protocol buffers and RPC for Node.js and the Web Browser. Pure TypeScript.

For the following .proto file:

syntax = "proto3"; message Person { string name = 1; uint64 id = 2; int32 years = 3; optional bytes data = 5; }

protobuf-ts generates code that can be used like this:

let pete: Person = { name: "pete" , id: 123n , years: 30 }; let bytes = Person.toBinary(pete); pete = Person.fromBinary(bytes); pete = Person.fromJsonString( '{"name":"pete", "id":"123", "years": 30}' )

What are protocol buffers?

Protocol buffers is an interface definition language and binary serialization format.

Data structures defined in .proto files are platform-independent and can be used in many languages.

To learn more about the capabilities, please check the official language guide.

Quickstart

npm install @protobuf-ts/plugin installs the plugin and the compiler "protoc"

download the example file msg-readme.proto and place it into a protos/ directory

npx protoc --ts_out . --proto_path protos protos/msg-readme.proto generates msg-readme.ts

if your protoc version asks for it, add the flag "--experimental_allow_proto3_optional"

Features

Read the MANUAL to learn more.

Copyright

Support