OpenAPI Typescript Codegen

Node.js library that generates Typescript clients based on the OpenAPI specification.

Frontend ❤️ OpenAPI, but we do not want to use JAVA codegen in our builds

Quick, lightweight, robust and framework-agnostic 🚀

Supports generation of TypeScript clients

Supports generations of Fetch, Node-Fetch, Axios, Angular and XHR http clients

Supports OpenAPI specification v2.0 and v3.0

Supports JSON and YAML files for input

Supports generation through CLI, Node.js and NPX

Supports tsc and @babel/plugin-transform-typescript

Supports aborting of requests (cancelable promise pattern)

Supports external references using json-schema-ref-parser

Install

npm install openapi-typescript-codegen --save-dev

Usage

$ openapi --help Usage : openapi [options] Options : - V , --version output the version number -i, --input < value > OpenAPI specification, can be a path, url or string content (required) -o, --output < value > Output directory (required) -c, --client < value > HTTP client to generate [fetch, xhr, node, axios, angular] (default: "fetch" ) --name < value > Custom client class name --useOptions Use options instead of arguments --useUnionTypes Use union types instead of enums --exportCore < value > Write core files to disk (default: true ) --exportServices < value > Write services to disk (default: true ) --exportModels < value > Write models to disk (default: true ) --exportSchemas < value > Write schemas to disk (default: false ) --indent < value > Indentation options [ 4 , 2 , tab] (default: "4" ) --postfix < value > Service name postfix (default: "Service" ) --request < value > Path to custom request file -h, --help display help for command Examples $ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated $ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated --client xhr

