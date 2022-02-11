openbase logo
otc

@propps/openapi-typescript-codegen

by Ferdi Koomen
0.14.0 (see all)

NodeJS library that generates Typescript or Javascript clients based on the OpenAPI specification

Overview

Readme

OpenAPI Typescript Codegen

Node.js library that generates Typescript clients based on the OpenAPI specification.

Why?

  • Frontend ❤️ OpenAPI, but we do not want to use JAVA codegen in our builds
  • Quick, lightweight, robust and framework-agnostic 🚀
  • Supports generation of TypeScript clients
  • Supports generations of Fetch, Node-Fetch, Axios, Angular and XHR http clients
  • Supports OpenAPI specification v2.0 and v3.0
  • Supports JSON and YAML files for input
  • Supports generation through CLI, Node.js and NPX
  • Supports tsc and @babel/plugin-transform-typescript
  • Supports aborting of requests (cancelable promise pattern)
  • Supports external references using json-schema-ref-parser

Install

npm install openapi-typescript-codegen --save-dev

Usage

$ openapi --help

  Usage: openapi [options]

  Options:
    -V, --version             output the version number
    -i, --input <value>       OpenAPI specification, can be a path, url or string content (required)
    -o, --output <value>      Output directory (required)
    -c, --client <value>      HTTP client to generate [fetch, xhr, node, axios, angular] (default: "fetch")
    --name <value>            Custom client class name
    --useOptions              Use options instead of arguments
    --useUnionTypes           Use union types instead of enums
    --exportCore <value>      Write core files to disk (default: true)
    --exportServices <value>  Write services to disk (default: true)
    --exportModels <value>    Write models to disk (default: true)
    --exportSchemas <value>   Write schemas to disk (default: false)
    --indent <value>          Indentation options [4, 2, tab] (default: "4")
    --postfix <value>         Service name postfix (default: "Service")
    --request <value>         Path to custom request file
    -h, --help                display help for command

  Examples
    $ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated
    $ openapi --input ./spec.json --output ./generated --client xhr

Documentation

Support

