gRPC Node.js

Create node module wrapping function.proto

npm install --save @projectriff/function-proto

const { FunctionInvokerService, FunctionInvokerClient } = require ( '@projectriff/function-proto' ); const grpc = require ( 'grpc' ); const address = '127.0.0.1:50051' ; const server = new grpc.Server(); server.addService(FunctionInvokerService, { call(call) { } }); server.bind(address, grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure()); server.start(); const client = new FunctionInvokerClient(address, grpc.credentials.createInsecure());

See the official gRPC for Node.js reference guide.