@projectriff/function-proto

by projectriff
0.0.6 (see all)

riff is for functions

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

798

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gRPC Node.js

Create node module wrapping function.proto

npm install --save @projectriff/function-proto

const { FunctionInvokerService, FunctionInvokerClient } = require('@projectriff/function-proto');
const grpc = require('grpc');
const address = '127.0.0.1:50051';

// server
const server = new grpc.Server();
server.addService(FunctionInvokerService, {
    call(call) {
        // TODO implement service
    }
});
server.bind(address, grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure());
server.start();

// client
const client = new FunctionInvokerClient(address, grpc.credentials.createInsecure());

See the official gRPC for Node.js reference guide.

