Create node module wrapping function.proto
npm install --save @projectriff/function-proto
const { FunctionInvokerService, FunctionInvokerClient } = require('@projectriff/function-proto');
const grpc = require('grpc');
const address = '127.0.0.1:50051';
// server
const server = new grpc.Server();
server.addService(FunctionInvokerService, {
call(call) {
// TODO implement service
}
});
server.bind(address, grpc.ServerCredentials.createInsecure());
server.start();
// client
const client = new FunctionInvokerClient(address, grpc.credentials.createInsecure());
See the official gRPC for Node.js reference guide.