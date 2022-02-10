|Package
|Version
|Description
@project-serum/borsh
|Borsh serialization primitives
@project-serum/common
|Common utilities
@project-serum/serum
|Library for interacting with the Serum DEX
@project-serum/pool
|Client for interacting with Pools
@project-serum/spl-token-swap
|Client for interacting with the SPL Token Swap Program
@project-serum/swap
|Client for swapping on the Serum DEX
@project-serum/tokens
|Solana token addresses
To get started first install the required build tools:
npm install -g lerna
npm install -g yarn
Then bootstrap the workspace:
yarn
To build the workspace:
yarn build
To run all tests:
yarn test
To lint:
yarn lint
To apply lint fixes:
yarn lint:fix