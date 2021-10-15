Library to allow Solana dApps to use third-party wallets to sign transactions.
npm install --save @project-serum/sol-wallet-adapter
import { Connection, SystemProgram, Transaction, clusterApiUrl } from '@solana/web3.js';
let connection = new Connection(clusterApiUrl('devnet'));
let providerUrl = 'https://www.sollet.io';
let wallet = new Wallet(providerUrl);
wallet.on('connect', publicKey => console.log('Connected to ' + publicKey.toBase58()));
wallet.on('disconnect', () => console.log('Disconnected'));
await wallet.connect();
let transaction = new Transaction().add(
SystemProgram.transfer({
fromPubkey: wallet.publicKey,
toPubkey: wallet.publicKey,
lamports: 100,
})
);
let { blockhash } = await connection.getRecentBlockhash();
transaction.recentBlockhash = blockhash;
transaction.feePayer = wallet.publicKey;
let signed = await wallet.signTransaction(transaction);
let txid = await connection.sendRawTransaction(signed.serialize());
await connection.confirmTransaction(txid);
See example/src/App.js for a full example.
const message = "Please sign this message for proof of address ownership.";
const data = new TextEncoder().encode(message);
let { signature } = await wallet.sign(data, 'utf8');
Run
yarn start in the root directory, then run
yarn start in the example directory.
See create-react-library for details.
Wallet providers are third-party webapps that provide an API to retrieve the user's accounts and sign transactions with it.
sol-wallet-adapter opens wallet providers in a popup and communicates with it using JSON-RPC over
postMessage.
See
spl-token-wallet for an example wallet provider implementation.
The general flow is as follows:
https://www.sollet.io
https://www.sollet.io/#origin=https://www.example.com&network=mainnet-beta
window.opener is set and asks the user if they want to connect the wallet to the dApp.
new URLSearchParams(window.location.hash.slice(1)).get('origin').
connected message to the dApp via
postMessage.
window.opener.postMessage({jsonrpc: '2.0', method: 'connected', params: {publicKey: 'EdWqEgu54Zezi4E6L72RxAMPr5SWAyt2vpZWgvPYQTLh'}}, 'https://www.example.com')'
postMessage call must set
targetOrigin to the dApp origin that was shown to the user in step 3.
signTransaction request using
postMessage.
window.onmessage events.
event.origin matches the dApp
origin and
event.source === window.opener.
Wallet provider developers can use the example webapp to test their implementation.
origin - origin of the dApp. Should be included in all
postMessage calls and should be checked against all received
MessageEvents.
network - The network on which transactions will be sent. Can be any of
mainnet-beta,
devnet,
testnet, or a custom URL, though wallets are free to reject any unsupported networks. Wallet providers should check that transaction blockhashes matches the network before signing the transaction.
The parameters can be parsed using
let params = new URLSearchParams(window.location.hash.slice(1));
let origin = params.get('origin');
let network = params.get('network');
sol-wallet-adapter)
Sent by the wallet provider when the user selects an account to connect to the dApp.
publicKey - Base-58 encoded public key of the selected account.
window.opener.postMessage({
jsonrpc: '2.0',
method: 'connected',
params: {
publicKey: 'HsQhg1k93vEA326SXxnGj1sZrdupG7rj5T6g5cMgk1ed',
},
}, origin);
Sent by the wallet provider when the user no longer wishes to connect to the dApp, or if the user closes the popup (
onbeforeunload).
None.
window.opener.postMessage({
jsonrpc: '2.0',
method: 'disconnected',
}, origin);
sol-wallet-adapter) to the wallet provider
Sent by the dApp when it needs to send a transaction on behalf of the user.
message - Base-58 encoded transaction message for the wallet to sign. Generated by
transaction.serializeMessage().
signature - Base-58 encoded transaction signature, i.e.
bs58.encode(nacl.sign.detached(message, account.secretKey)).
publicKey - Base-58 encoded public key of the account that provided the signature.
let request = {
jsonrpc: '2.0',
method: 'signTransaction',
params: {
message: "QwE1mEmQpjGKTQz9U3N8xTJCqCry9kgvJff51kVv8h5AyVGh3L…NfV68ERMb2WsVAstN',
},
id: 1,
};
let response = {
jsonrpc: '2.0',
result: {
signature: "2HT61qv1xxWUpx7DXZM3K878wU1JJx5eKNWw64cgeauwx6sZNKtDkSRrGvqZmsRwz6c1RwkUFnPj1LXkjNtsCd9o",
publicKey: 'HsQhg1k93vEA326SXxnGj1sZrdupG7rj5T6g5cMgk1ed'
},
id: 1,
};