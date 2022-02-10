openbase logo
@project-serum/serum

by project-serum
0.13.61 (see all)

Project Serum TypeScript monorepo

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.2K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

serum-ts

Project Serum Monorepo

Build Status Discord Chat License

Website | Academy | Awesome | DEX | Rust

Packages

PackageVersionDescription
@project-serum/borshnpmBorsh serialization primitives
@project-serum/commonnpmCommon utilities
@project-serum/serumnpmLibrary for interacting with the Serum DEX
@project-serum/poolnpmClient for interacting with Pools
@project-serum/spl-token-swapnpmClient for interacting with the SPL Token Swap Program
@project-serum/swapnpmClient for swapping on the Serum DEX
@project-serum/tokensnpmSolana token addresses

Contributing

Installing

To get started first install the required build tools:

npm install -g lerna
npm install -g yarn

Then bootstrap the workspace:

yarn

Building

To build the workspace:

yarn build

Testing

To run all tests:

yarn test

Linting

To lint:

yarn lint

To apply lint fixes:

yarn lint:fix

