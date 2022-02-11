Anchor is a framework for Solana's Sealevel runtime providing several convenient developer tools for writing smart contracts.
If you're familiar with developing in Ethereum's Solidity, Truffle, web3.js, then the experience will be familiar. Although the DSL syntax and semantics are targeted at Solana, the high level flow of writing RPC request handlers, emitting an IDL, and generating clients from IDL is the same.
For a quickstart guide and in depth tutorials, see the guided documentation. To jump straight to examples, go here. For the latest Rust and TypeScript API documentation, see docs.rs and the typedoc.
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Docs
anchor-lang
|Rust primitives for writing programs on Solana
anchor-spl
|CPI clients for SPL programs on Solana
anchor-client
|Rust client for Anchor programs
@project-serum/anchor
|TypeScript client for Anchor programs
@project-serum/anchor-cli
|CLI to support building and managing an Anchor workspace
Here's a counter program, where only the designated
authority
can increment the count.
use anchor_lang::prelude::*;
declare_id!("Fg6PaFpoGXkYsidMpWTK6W2BeZ7FEfcYkg476zPFsLnS");
#[program]
mod counter {
use super::*;
pub fn initialize(ctx: Context<Initialize>, start: u64) -> ProgramResult {
let counter = &mut ctx.accounts.counter;
counter.authority = *ctx.accounts.authority.key;
counter.count = start;
Ok(())
}
pub fn increment(ctx: Context<Increment>) -> ProgramResult {
let counter = &mut ctx.accounts.counter;
counter.count += 1;
Ok(())
}
}
#[derive(Accounts)]
pub struct Initialize<'info> {
#[account(init, payer = authority, space = 48)]
pub counter: Account<'info, Counter>,
pub authority: Signer<'info>,
pub system_program: Program<'info, System>,
}
#[derive(Accounts)]
pub struct Increment<'info> {
#[account(mut, has_one = authority)]
pub counter: Account<'info, Counter>,
pub authority: Signer<'info>,
}
#[account]
pub struct Counter {
pub authority: Pubkey,
pub count: u64,
}
For more, see the examples and tests directories.
Thank you for your interest in contributing to Anchor! All contributions are welcome no matter how big or small. This includes (but is not limited to) filing issues, adding documentation, fixing bugs, creating examples, and implementing features.
If you'd like to contribute, please claim an issue by commenting, forking, and opening a pull request, even if empty. This allows the maintainers to track who is working on what issue as to not overlap work. If you're looking to get started, check out good first issues or issues where help is wanted. For simple documentation changes, feel free to just open a pull request.
If you're considering larger changes or self motivated features, please file an issue and engage with the maintainers in Discord.
Anchor is licensed under Apache 2.0.
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in Anchor by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.