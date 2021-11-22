openbase logo
Readme

Kendo UI for Vue 3 and Vue 2

Kendo UI for Vue uses GitHub Issues as a bug tracker. This repository is here for that purpose—it does not contain the actual components source code.

In this repository you will also find examples of how our components can be integrated in more complex scenarios.

Table of Contents

Features of Kendo UI for Vue suite

The following table lists the widgets and features available in Kendo UI for Vue Native suite. In this document you will also find a list of the components we plan to release with our next official release.

Component nameKendo UI for Vue Native
Data Management
Grid
Buttons
Button
ButtonGroup
Chip
ChipList
FloatingActionButton
Dropdowns
AutoComplete
ComboBox
DropDownList
MultiSelect
Dialogs
Dialog
Window
Inputs
Input
MaskedTextBox
NumericTextBox
Slider
Checkbox
RadioButton
RadioGroup
Date Inputs
Calendar
DateInput
DatePicker
DateTimePicker
TimePicker
Layout
Avatar
Card
TabStrip
Data Tools
Pager
Animations
Expand
Fade
Push
Reveal
Slide
Zoom
Popup
Popup
Upload
Upload
Form
Form
Charts
Area
Bar
Box Plot
Bubble
Bullet
Donut
Funnel
Line
Pie
Polar
Radar
Range Area
Range Bar
Scatter
Sparkline
StockChart
Waterfall
Labels
Label
FloatingLabel
Hint
Error
Tools & Features
Data Query
Date Math
Drawing
Excel Export
File Saver
Globalization
Localization
PDF Processing
ThemeBuilder

When do you plan on releasing Feature X?

  1. Check the Roadmap for the planned items.
  2. If the item you need is not present there, check our feedback portal. If someone has already posted it there, you can upvote it. If nobody has requested it so far, you can post a new idea.

Components planned for the next release

Component nameKendo UI for Vue Native
EditorPlanned for R1 2022
GaugePlanned for R1 2022
LoaderPlanned for R1 2022
MenuPlanned for R1 2022

How do I…?

  1. Check out the Componentsor Troubleshooting pages.
  2. Browse the kendo-vue-ui ↗ questions on Stack Overflow. If you haven't found what you are looking for there, pose a question for the Stack Overflow community to follow or answer.
  3. Use our official support channel and submit a support ticket ↗.

I think I found a bug

  1. Review the issues in the Issue Tracker ↗. Maybe someone has already reported it and it will be fixed soon.
  2. The problem might have also been fixed. In this case, you will find the issue in the closed issues list ↗.
  3. If you cannot find your issue, follow the reproduction steps guide below. We will look into it.

I want to report a bug

  1. Find an example in the documentation that looks similar to your case.
  2. Open it in StackBlitz by using the OPEN IN STACKBLITZ button.
  3. Fork the project by using the FORK button at the top.
  4. Modify the project, so that the issue is reproducible in it. Try to include the minimum possible amount of code.
  5. Save the project by using the SAVE button at the top.
  6. Copy the link from the address bar of the browser.
  7. Open a new issue and add the StackBlitz link in the description.
  8. Provide any additional information necessary for us to reproduce the problem such as browser version, steps to perform, etc.

We might not be able to act on issues without a runnable demo.

If you need assistance on troubleshooting or isolating a problem, you can request a remote assistance session through our Support Ticket system. Remote Assistance is included in the DevCraft Ultimate subscription.

I need a tailor-made solution

Our aim is to provide the most versatile and proven set of application building blocks. Still, there is some assembly required depending on the desired functionality.

The Progress Services team is available to assist in building functional blocks or complete applications according to your specification. They will help you make the best out of KendoVue while freeing you to work on the real business problems.

