Kendo UI for Vue uses GitHub Issues as a bug tracker. This repository is here for that purpose—it does not contain the actual components source code.
In this repository you will also find examples of how our components can be integrated in more complex scenarios.
The following table lists the widgets and features available in Kendo UI for Vue Native suite. In this document you will also find a list of the components we plan to release with our next official release.
|Component name
|Kendo UI for Vue Native
|Data Management
|Grid
|✅
|Buttons
|Button
|✅
|ButtonGroup
|✅
|Chip
|✅
|ChipList
|✅
|FloatingActionButton
|✅
|Dropdowns
|AutoComplete
|✅
|ComboBox
|✅
|DropDownList
|✅
|MultiSelect
|✅
|Dialogs
|Dialog
|✅
|Window
|✅
|Inputs
|Input
|✅
|MaskedTextBox
|✅
|NumericTextBox
|✅
|Slider
|✅
|Checkbox
|✅
|RadioButton
|✅
|RadioGroup
|✅
|Date Inputs
|Calendar
|✅
|DateInput
|✅
|DatePicker
|✅
|DateTimePicker
|✅
|TimePicker
|✅
|Layout
|Avatar
|✅
|Card
|✅
|TabStrip
|✅
|Data Tools
|Pager
|✅
|Animations
|Expand
|✅
|Fade
|✅
|Push
|✅
|Reveal
|✅
|Slide
|✅
|Zoom
|✅
|Popup
|Popup
|✅
|Upload
|Upload
|✅
|Form
|Form
|✅
|Charts
|Area
|✅
|Bar
|✅
|Box Plot
|✅
|Bubble
|✅
|Bullet
|✅
|Donut
|✅
|Funnel
|✅
|Line
|✅
|Pie
|✅
|Polar
|✅
|Radar
|✅
|Range Area
|✅
|Range Bar
|✅
|Scatter
|✅
|Sparkline
|✅
|StockChart
|✅
|Waterfall
|✅
|Labels
|Label
|✅
|FloatingLabel
|✅
|Hint
|✅
|Error
|✅
|Tools & Features
|Data Query
|✅
|Date Math
|✅
|Drawing
|✅
|Excel Export
|✅
|File Saver
|✅
|Globalization
|✅
|Localization
|✅
|PDF Processing
|✅
|ThemeBuilder
|✅
|Component name
|Kendo UI for Vue Native
|Editor
|Planned for R1 2022
|Gauge
|Planned for R1 2022
|Loader
|Planned for R1 2022
|Menu
|Planned for R1 2022
We might not be able to act on issues without a runnable demo.
If you need assistance on troubleshooting or isolating a problem, you can request a remote assistance session through our Support Ticket system. Remote Assistance is included in the DevCraft Ultimate subscription.
Our aim is to provide the most versatile and proven set of application building blocks. Still, there is some assembly required depending on the desired functionality.
The Progress Services team is available to assist in building functional blocks or complete applications according to your specification. They will help you make the best out of KendoVue while freeing you to work on the real business problems.