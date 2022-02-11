kendo-themes is a lerna managed monorepo project for all Kendo UI themes that are used across the Kendo UI suites and Telerik UI for Blazor. The themes are built with sass using scss syntax. The syntax is compatible with both
node-sass and
dart-sass, as we currently does not use sass module system. Browser-specific properties are generated at build-time through PostCSS autoprefixer.
To setup to monorepo run in the root directory:
# install dependncies
npm install
# bootstrap lerna monorepo
npm run bootstrap
# on windows you need to link themes
cd packages/default
npm run link
# and so on for each theme
The following npm commands are available:
npm run sass.
npm run sass:swatches.
npm run dart.
npm run dart:swatches.
npm run sasslint.
There are additional commands, which can be found in
package.json and
gulpfile.js.
Inside each theme source directory, there is a per-component directory containing the respective styles.
Note: we mostly have aptly named direcotries, so they match component names. In few cases, however, we chose different names. For example,
multicolumncombobox is a mouthful, so its directory is
dropdowngrid.
Each component consists of
index file that is the entry points for component styles. Inside, we import
core files, all dependencies (for example, datepicker needs calendar) and the components
layout (metrics) and
theme (appearance) files.
Note: We list all dependencies is because we want components to be compiled standalone without the developer needing to know which component depends on which other component. However, recursive importing creates exponentially large dist files, unles handled.
To workaround this limitation, we use a mixin --
import-once-- which takes care to output only once!
During development, the scss files are linted on every
commit and built on every
push command.
Changes in
develop branch release a new package version every monday in the
dev channel and in
(version)-dev.(integer) format. To install the latest development version of a given theme, run
npm install (themename)@dev -- for example,
npm install @progress/kendo-theme-default@dev.
Stable channel is released manually trough a github action.
To guard against regressions and make pull request reviews easier, the CI build makes screenshots of the sample pages in
tests/visual/*.html. This happens automatically for all feature branches. The sample pages contain static HTML that is the recommended rendering for components that use the theme.
To generate screenshots for a specific theme:
npm run sass or
npm run dart
npm run create-screenshots <theme>, substituting
<theme> with a theme name.
These steps will create new screenshots in
tests/output. Note that due to platform differences, all of the files will be marked as changed.
To avoid hosting-related issues in projects that use the themes, the resources are embedded by encoding them in the output CSS. For more details, refer to this issue.
To embed the latest resources:
npm run embed-assets task. The task generates a file with the same name which registers a Base64-encoded version in the
$data-uris SCSS map. For example, the
foo.woff font file will be encoded in a
foo.scss file which can later be imported through
@import './font/foo';.
map-get( $data-uris, 'foo.woff' ). For example:
$web-font-uri: map-get( $data-uris, 'WebComponentsIcons.woff' );
@font-face {
font-family: 'WebComponentsIcons';
src: url( $web-font-uri ) format( "woff" );
}
The available variables for customizing each theme are listed in the article on customization for each theme (
docs/customization.md) The file is generated from the SCSS source files by running the
npm run docs command.
To document a variable, use triple-slash comments (
///) before its definition.
/// Variable description
$foo: 42 !default;
To group variables, use the
@group directive.
/// Variable description
/// @group random
$foo: 42 !default;
/// Another variable description
/// @group random
$bar: 1024 !default;
To change the layout or the front meter of the generated help topic, change the
docs/_templates/customization.md.njk source file.
This package is part of the following suites:
All available Kendo UI commercial licenses may be obtained at http://www.telerik.com/purchase/kendo-ui.
If you do not own a commercial license, the usage of this software shall be governed by the Apache License, Version 2.0.
Copyright © 2021 Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved.
Progress, Telerik, and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries.