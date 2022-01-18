KendoReact

NOTE: We use this repo as a bug tracker, and to list helpful KendoReact resources. This repository does not contain the KendoReact source code.

KendoReact is a professional UI components and data visualization library for React on a mission to help you design and build business apps with React much faster.

Table of Contents

Common Support Questions

Where can I find help?

For community support we recommend asking questions on Stack Overflow using the kendo-react-ui tag. KendoReact license holders can use our official support channel to submit support tickets.

How do I report a bug?

If want to bug a bug with KendoReact, please start by reviewing this repo’s issue tracker to make sure your issue hasn’t already been reported. If you can’t find your issue there, please follow the following reproduction steps.

Find an example in the KendoReact documentation that looks similar to your use case. Open that example in StackBlitz by using the EDIT IN STACKBLITZ button. Fork the StackBlitz project by using the FORK button at the top of the StackBlitz interface. Modify the code in your StackBlitz project so that it shows the issue you’re having with KendoReact. Try to include the minimum possible amount of code. Save your StackBlitz project by using the SAVE button at the top of the StackBlitz interface. Copy the URL of your StackBlitz project from your browser’s address bar. Open a new issue in this repo and your StackBlitz link in the description. Provide any additional information necessary for us to reproduce the problem, such as browser version, steps to perform, etc.

We might not be able to act on issues without a runnable demo.

If you need assistance on troubleshooting or isolating a problem, you can request a remote assistance session through our Support Ticket system. Remote Assistance is included in our Ultimate Support subscription.

When do you plan to release feature X?

Check the KendoReact Roadmap to see a list of features we have planned. If your feature isn’t listed there, check our feedback portal. If you don’t see your feature on our portal, you can request the feature there.

React UI Components

Animations

Barcodes

Buttons

Charts

Common Utilities

Conversational UI

Data Grid

Data Query

Dialogs

Drawing

Dropdowns

Editor

Excel Export

File Saver

Form

Gantt

Gauges

Indicators

Inputs

Labels

Layout

ListBox

ListView

Notification

PDF Processing

Pivot Grid

Progress Bars

Ripple

Scheduler

ScrollView (Carousel)

Sortable

Tooltips

TreeList

TreeView

Upload

Design-to-Development Support

3 Design Themes

Design Kits

3 Kendo UI Design Kits for Figma Kendo UI Figma Design Kits Documentation

Customize the KendoReact Themes to Match Your Brand

Sample Applications

React Dashboard Application

We created the React Dashboard Application following the best practices of building UI with KendoReact components, which makes it a fantastic learning resource. You can see how easy it is to set up complex components such as the Data Grid (Table), Charts, Scheduler or Forms.

Financial Portfolio Application

The React Financial Portfolio Application shows how to create fast, beautiful and dynamic financial dashboards. It takes full advantage of React's fast rendering and shows dynamic data updates in real time which allows monitoring data with no visible delay.

File Manager Template Application

The React File Manager Application is an Explorer-like application built entirely with KendoReact components that enables you to manage files and folders. You can show additional information about the selected file in a template-customizable Preview Pane, which you can show or hide through a switch button.

React Data Grid with NodeJS / ASP.NET Core Server Example

You can take advantage of two full stack sample applications built with the KendoReact Data Grid on the frontend and Node.js and ASP.NET Core on the backend to use as a reference when building your own applications. We hope they help to reduce the complexity of hooking up a server to our React Data Table component.

GitHub Issues Grid

The React GitHub Issues Application shows off how to use a KendoReact Data Grid to manage a large data set—in this case, all issues in the main Facebook React and GraphQL repositories.

Roadmap — See what’s coming to KendoReact.

Changelog — A full list of what’s changed in KendoReact releases.

React Resources hub — A helpful list of KendoReact tutorials, blogs, videos, and more.

Support hub — Technical resources and how-to articles.

Virtual Classroom — On-demand technical training, free with a trial or license.

Pricing — Learn more about what you get with a KendoReact license.

React Blogs — Explore many helpful expert-written blogs and tutorials on everything React, including KendoReact-specific guides.

React Wednesdays — A weekly chat show with the best and brightest from the React world, hosted by TJ VanToll.

Licensing

KendoReact is a commercial UI library. You will need to install a license key when adding the package to your project. To receive a license key, you need to either purchase a license or register for a free trial. Doing so indicates that you accept the KendoReact License Agreement. For more information, please refer to the KendoReact My License page.

The 30-day free trial gives you access to all KendoReact components and their full functionality. Additionally, for the period of your license, you get access to our legendary technical support provided directly by the KendoReact dev team!