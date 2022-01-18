openbase logo
Readme

KendoReact

NOTE: We use this repo as a bug tracker, and to list helpful KendoReact resources. This repository does not contain the KendoReact source code.

KendoReact is a professional UI components and data visualization library for React on a mission to help you design and build business apps with React much faster.

Try KendoReact

Table of Contents

Common Support Questions

Where can I find help?

  1. For community support we recommend asking questions on Stack Overflow using the kendo-react-ui tag.
  2. KendoReact license holders can use our official support channel to submit support tickets.

How do I report a bug?

If want to bug a bug with KendoReact, please start by reviewing this repo’s issue tracker to make sure your issue hasn’t already been reported. If you can’t find your issue there, please follow the following reproduction steps.

  1. Find an example in the KendoReact documentation that looks similar to your use case.
  2. Open that example in StackBlitz by using the EDIT IN STACKBLITZ button.
  3. Fork the StackBlitz project by using the FORK button at the top of the StackBlitz interface.
  4. Modify the code in your StackBlitz project so that it shows the issue you’re having with KendoReact. Try to include the minimum possible amount of code.
  5. Save your StackBlitz project by using the SAVE button at the top of the StackBlitz interface.
  6. Copy the URL of your StackBlitz project from your browser’s address bar.
  7. Open a new issue in this repo and your StackBlitz link in the description.
  8. Provide any additional information necessary for us to reproduce the problem, such as browser version, steps to perform, etc.

We might not be able to act on issues without a runnable demo.

If you need assistance on troubleshooting or isolating a problem, you can request a remote assistance session through our Support Ticket system. Remote Assistance is included in our Ultimate Support subscription.

When do you plan to release feature X?

  1. Check the KendoReact Roadmap to see a list of features we have planned.
  2. If your feature isn’t listed there, check our feedback portal. If you don’t see your feature on our portal, you can request the feature there.

React UI Components

Animations

Animation React Animation Features Documentation & Demos

Barcodes

Barcode React Barcode Features Documentation & Demos
QR Code React QR Code Features Documentation & Demos

Buttons

Button React Button Features Documentation & Demos
ButtonGroup React ButtonGroup Features Documentation & Demos
Chip React Chip Features Documentation & Demos
ChipList React ChipList Features Documentation & Demos
DropDownButton React DropDownButton Features Documentation & Demos
FloatingActionButton React Floating Action Button Features Documentation & Demos
SplitButton React SplitButton Features Documentation & Demos
Toolbar React Toolbar Features Documentation & Demos

Charts

Chart React Chart Features Documentation & Demos
Heatmap React Heatmap Features Documentation & Demos
Sparkline React Sparkline Features Documentation & Demos

Common Utilities

Drag&Drop Utilities React Drag&Drop Utilities Features Documentation & Demos
Typography React Typography Features Documentation & Demos
Icon & SVG Icon React Icon & SVG Icon Features Documentation & Demos

Conversational UI

Conversational UI React Conversational UI Features Documentation & Demos

Data Grid

Data Grid React Data Grid Features Documentation & Demos

Data Query

Data Query React Data Query Features Documentation & Demos

Data Tools

Filter React Filter Features Documentation & Demos
Pager React Pager Features Documentation & Demos

Date Inputs

Calendar React Calendar Features Documentation & Demos
DateInput React DateInput Features Documentation & Demos
DatePicker React DatePicker Features Documentation & Demos
DateRangePicker React DateRangePicker Features Documentation & Demos
DateTimePicker React DateTimePicker Features Documentation & Demos
MultiViewCalendar React MultiViewCalendar Features Documentation & Demos
TimePicker React TimePicker Features Documentation & Demos

Date Math

Date Math React Date Math Features Documentation & Demos

Dialogs

Dialog React Dialog Features Documentation & Demos
Window React Window Features Documentation & Demos

Drawing

Drawing Library React Drawing Library Features Documentation & Demos

AutoComplete React AutoComplete Features Documentation & Demos
ComboBox React ComboBox Features Documentation & Demos
DropDownList React DropDownList Features Documentation & Demos
DropDownTree React DropDownTree Features Documentation & Demos
MultiColumnComboBox React MultiColumn ComboBox Features Documentation & Demos
MultiSelect React MultiSelect Features Documentation & Demos
MultiSelect Tree React MultiSelect Tree Features Documentation & Demos

Editor

Editor React Editor Features Documentation & Demos

Excel Export

Excel Export React Excel Export Features Documentation & Demos

File Saver

File Saver React File Saver Features Documentation & Demos

Form

Form React Form Features Documentation & Demos
FieldArray React FieldArray Features Documentation & Demos
FieldWrapper React FieldWrapper Features Documentation & Demos
FormElement React FormElement Features Documentation & Demos

Gantt

Gantt React Gantt Chart Features Documentation & Demos

Gauges

Arc Gauge React Arc Gauge Features Documentation & Demos
Circular Gauge React Circular Gauge Features Documentation & Demos
Linear Gauge React Linear Gauge Features Documentation & Demos
Radial Gauge React Radial Gauge Features Documentation & Demos

Indicators

Badge React Badge Features Documentation & Demos
Loader React Loader Features Documentation & Demos
Skeleton React Skeleton Features Documentation & Demos

Inputs

Checkbox React Checkbox Features Documentation & Demos
ColorGradient React ColorGradient Features Documentation & Demos
ColorPalette React ColorPalette Features Documentation & Demos
ColorPicker React ColorPicker Features Documentation & Demos
FlatColorPicker React FlatColorPicker Features Documentation & Demos
Input React Input Features Documentation & Demos
MaskedTextBox React MaskedTextBox Features Documentation & Demos
NumericTextBox React NumericTextBox Features Documentation & Demos
RadioButton React RadioButton Features Documentation & Demos
RadioButtonGroup React RadioButtonGroup Features Documentation & Demos
RangeSlider React RangeSlider Features Documentation & Demos
Rating React Rating Features Documentation & Demos
Slider React Slider Features Documentation & Demos
Switch React Switch Features Documentation & Demos
TextArea React TextArea Features Documentation & Demos

Labels

Error React Error Features Documentation & Demos
FloatingLabel React FloatingLabel Features Documentation & Demos
Hint React Hint Features Documentation & Demos
Label React Label Features Documentation & Demos

Layout

AppBar React AppBar Features Documentation & Demos
Avatar React Avatar Features Documentation & Demos
BottomNavigation React Bottom Navigation Features Documentation & Demos
Breadcrumb React Breadcrumb Features Documentation & Demos
Card React Card Features Documentation & Demos
Drawer React Drawer Features Documentation & Demos
ExpansionPanel React ExpansionPanel Features Documentation & Demos
Grid Layout React Grid Layout Features Documentation & Demos
Menu React Menu Features Documentation & Demos
PanelBar React PanelBar Features Documentation & Demos
Splitter React Splitter Features Documentation & Demos
Stack Layout React Stack Layout Features Documentation & Demos
Stepper React Stepper Features Documentation & Demos
TabStrip React TabStrip Features Documentation & Demos
TileLayout React TileLayout Features Documentation & Demos

ListBox

ListBox React ListBox Features Documentation & Demos

ListView

ListView React ListView Features Documentation & Demos

Notification

Notification React Notification Features Documentation & Demos

PDF Processing

PDF Generator React PDF Generator Features Documentation & Demos

Pivot Grid

PDF Generator React Pivot Grid Features Documentation & Demos

Popup React Popup Features Documentation & Demos

Progress Bars

ChunkProgressBar React ChunkProgressBar Features Documentation & Demos
ProgressBar React ProgressBar Features Documentation & Demos

Ripple

Ripple React Ripple Features Documentation & Demos

Scheduler

Scheduler React Scheduler Features Documentation & Demos

ScrollView React ScrollView (Carousel) Features Documentation & Demos

Sortable

Sortable React Sortable Features Documentation & Demos

Tooltips

Tooltip React Tooltip Features Documentation & Demos
Popover React Popover Features Documentation & Demos

TreeList

TreeList React TreeList Features Documentation & Demos

TreeView

TreeView React TreeView Features Documentation & Demos

Upload

External Drop Zone React External Drop Zone Features Documentation & Demos
Upload React Upload Features Documentation & Demos

Design-to-Development Support

3 Design Themes

Default Theme KendoReact Default Theme
Material Theme KendoReact Material Theme
Bootstrap Theme KendoReact Bootstrap Theme

Design Kits

3 Kendo UI Design Kits for Figma Kendo UI Figma Design Kits Documentation

Customize the KendoReact Themes to Match Your Brand

KendoReact ThemeBuilder Apply Your Brand Colors KendoReact ThemeBuilder App

Sample Applications

React Dashboard Application

We created the React Dashboard Application following the best practices of building UI with KendoReact components, which makes it a fantastic learning resource. You can see how easy it is to set up complex components such as the Data Grid (Table), Charts, Scheduler or Forms.

Coffee warehouse sample

Financial Portfolio Application

The React Financial Portfolio Application shows how to create fast, beautiful and dynamic financial dashboards. It takes full advantage of React's fast rendering and shows dynamic data updates in real time which allows monitoring data with no visible delay.

Financial portfolio sample

File Manager Template Application

The React File Manager Application is an Explorer-like application built entirely with KendoReact components that enables you to manage files and folders. You can show additional information about the selected file in a template-customizable Preview Pane, which you can show or hide through a switch button.

React FileManager Template App

React Data Grid with NodeJS / ASP.NET Core Server Example

You can take advantage of two full stack sample applications built with the KendoReact Data Grid on the frontend and Node.js and ASP.NET Core on the backend to use as a reference when building your own applications. We hope they help to reduce the complexity of hooking up a server to our React Data Table component.

React-Data-Grid-ASPNET-Core-Nodejs-backend-demo

GitHub Issues Grid

The React GitHub Issues Application shows off how to use a KendoReact Data Grid to manage a large data set—in this case, all issues in the main Facebook React and GraphQL repositories.

GitHub issues sample

  • Roadmap — See what’s coming to KendoReact.
  • Changelog — A full list of what’s changed in KendoReact releases.
  • React Resources hub — A helpful list of KendoReact tutorials, blogs, videos, and more.
  • Support hub — Technical resources and how-to articles.
  • Virtual Classroom — On-demand technical training, free with a trial or license.
  • Pricing — Learn more about what you get with a KendoReact license.
  • React Blogs — Explore many helpful expert-written blogs and tutorials on everything React, including KendoReact-specific guides.
  • React Wednesdays — A weekly chat show with the best and brightest from the React world, hosted by TJ VanToll.

Licensing

KendoReact is a commercial UI library. You will need to install a license key when adding the package to your project. To receive a license key, you need to either purchase a license or register for a free trial. Doing so indicates that you accept the KendoReact License Agreement. For more information, please refer to the KendoReact My License page.

The 30-day free trial gives you access to all KendoReact components and their full functionality. Additionally, for the period of your license, you get access to our legendary technical support provided directly by the KendoReact dev team!

