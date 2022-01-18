openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@progress/kendo-angular-messages

by telerik
1.31.0 (see all)

Localization Messages - Kendo UI for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kendo UI for Angular: Localized Messages

Overview

This repository contains translated messages for Kendo UI components for Angular.

It also includes a utility to populate these messages in application message files in an XLIFF format. For more details, refer to the article on Translation of Messages.

Basic Usage

The kendo-translate script looks up translations for the specified locale and the package, and populates them in the specified XLIFF (.xlf) file.

npx kendo-translate <file> --locale <locale-id> [--force]
  • file—The path to the .xlf message file.
  • --locale, -l—The locale ID string. For example, es-ES.
  • --force, -f—If set, it overwrites the existing translations (<target> elements).

Installation

To install the @progress/kendo-angular-messages package, follow the instructions in the article on getting started.

npm install @progress/kendo-angular-messages

Builds

To build the package from this repository, run the npm pack command.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial