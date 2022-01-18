This repository contains translated messages for Kendo UI components for Angular.
It also includes a utility to populate these messages in application message files in an XLIFF format. For more details, refer to the article on Translation of Messages.
The
kendo-translate script looks up translations for the specified locale and the package, and populates them in the specified XLIFF (
.xlf) file.
npx kendo-translate <file> --locale <locale-id> [--force]
file—The path to the
.xlf message file.
--locale,
-l—The locale ID string. For example,
es-ES.
--force,
-f—If set, it overwrites the existing translations (
<target> elements).
To install the
@progress/kendo-angular-messages package, follow the instructions in the article on getting started.
npm install @progress/kendo-angular-messages
To build the package from this repository, run the
npm pack command.