Kendo UI for Angular: Localized Messages

Overview

This repository contains translated messages for Kendo UI components for Angular.

It also includes a utility to populate these messages in application message files in an XLIFF format. For more details, refer to the article on Translation of Messages.

Basic Usage

The kendo-translate script looks up translations for the specified locale and the package, and populates them in the specified XLIFF ( .xlf ) file.

npx kendo-translate < file > --locale < locale-id > [--force]

file —The path to the .xlf message file.

--locale , -l —The locale ID string. For example, es-ES .

--force , -f —If set, it overwrites the existing translations ( <target> elements).

Installation

To install the @progress/kendo-angular-messages package, follow the instructions in the article on getting started.

npm install @ progress / kendo - angular - messages

