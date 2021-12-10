Validation Directives for Apollo Server

This project provides useful validation directives to be used with the Apollo Server.

These are useful to both document the schema, making it clear what is expected, and ease the resolver implementation since it will only be called after pre-conditions are met.

Installation

$ npm i @profusion/apollo-validation-directives $ yarn add @profusion/apollo-validation-directives

Helpers

This project exposes few helpers:

EasyDirectiveVisitor abstract class enables getTypeDefs() and getDirectiveDeclaration() based on static (class) attributes.

abstract class enables and based on static (class) attributes. ValidateDirectiveVisitor builds on top of EasyDirectiveVisitor and does all the required work to validate both output and input (arguments). All it need is getValidationForArgs() . Note that due a GraphQL limitation of no input type resolvers we need to patch the executable schema using addValidationResolversToSchema() in order to properly validate them!

Directives

Access Control

See examples/access-control-directives.ts

The @auth uses the context-provided isAuthenticated() function and throws AuthenticationError if that returns false .

It can be used on each field or on an object type, in this case all fields will be marked as authenticated.

The context must provide isAuthenticated() and this function will be called with the resolver arguments. The field resolver is only called if isAuthenticated() returns true .

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { authenticatedField: Int @auth publicField: String } type MyAuthenticatedObject @auth { authenticatedField: Int # behaves as @auth anotherAuthenticatedField: String # behaves as @auth }

Code:

import { auth } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const server = new ApolloServer({ resolvers, schemaDirectives: { auth }, typeDefs: [ ...yourTypeDefs, ...auth.getTypeDefs(), ], context: ( expressContext ) => { const { authorization } = expressContext.req.headers; const isAuthenticated = isAuthorizationValid(authorization); return auth.createDirectiveContext({ isAuthenticated: () => isAuthenticated, }); }, });

The @hasPermissions() uses the context-provided checkMissingPermissions() to see if the current request contains the required permissions. If the policy: THROW (default) is used, then it will throw ForbiddenError . If the policy: RESOLVER is used, the check is done inside the resolver and the GraphQLResolveInfo argument will receive an extra field missingPermissions: string[] that is undefined if nothing is missing, otherwise it contains the missing permissions. For instance it may allow the execution with some restrictions, such as mask values, filter and only return the owned fields, etc.

It can be used on each field or on an object type, in this case all fields will be marked as requiring the same permissions, with the same policy.

The context must provide checkMissingPermissions() and this function will be called with the list of required permissions and a cacheKey followed by the resolver arguments.

The cacheKey uniquely identifies the list of permission (ie: JSON.stringify(Array.from(permissions).sort()) ) and may be used to speed up recurrent checks.

If policy: THROW (default) the field resolver is only called if checkMissingPermissions() returns null or an empty list.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { onlyAllowedMayRead: Int @hasPermissions(permissions: ["x", "y"]) email: String @hasPermissions( permissions: ["email:read"], policy: RESOLVER # example: mask emails if permission is not granted ) publicField: String } type MyRestrictedObject @hasPermissions(permissions: ["x"]) { restrictedField: Int # behaves as @hasPermissions(permissions: ["x"]) anotherRestrictedField: String # behaves as @hasPermissions(permissions: ["x"]) }

Code:

import { hasPermissions } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const server = new ApolloServer({ resolvers, schemaDirectives: { hasPermissions }, typeDefs: [ ...yourTypeDefs, ...hasPermissions.getTypeDefs(), ], context: ( expressContext ) => { const { authorization } = expressContext.req.headers; return hasPermissions.createDirectiveContext({ grantedPermissions: getPermissions(authorization), }); }, });

Value Validation

The value validation directives do not require a specific context, however in order to have them to work on input types/fields one must call ValidateDirectiveVisitor.addValidationResolversToSchema() on the executable schema so the resolvers are properly wrapped with type checks.

They can all be used on multiple locations: ARGUMENT_DEFINITION , FIELD_DEFINITION , INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION , INPUT_OBJECT and OBJECT . When used in field containers ( INPUT_OBJECT or OBJECT ) all fields get the same validation.

Validated fields will get an extra property validationErrors which is present in GraphQLResolveInfo of type [ValidatedInputError!] . It will be injected by resolver wrapper and will be null if no errors or will contain a non-empty list of errors that were captured, in this case the nullable fields are converted into null , similar to what is done for failed resolver fields. These types are exposed by ValidateDirectiveVisitor.getMissingCommonTypeDefs() .

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'apollo-server' ; import { range, ValidateDirectiveVisitor } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs: [ ...yourTypeDefs, ...ValidateDirectiveVisitor.getMissingCommonTypeDefs(), ...range.getTypeDefs(), ], schemaDirectives: { range }, resolvers, }); ValidateDirectiveVisitor.addValidationResolversToSchema(schema); const server = new ApolloServer({ schema });

See examples/value-validation-directives.ts

The @range() limits a number between minimum and maximum values. If any of min: null (or not specified), then there is no minimum boundary. Likewise, if max: null (or not specified), there is no maximum boundary. If both are null the directive has no effect.

The boundary values are included in the allowed numbers, that is: min <= value && value <= max .

If the value is out of boundaries, it will throw ValidationError() .

It can be used on each field or on an object/input type, in this case all fields will be marked with the same range.

If used on lists, it will apply to each item.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { limitedInt: Int! @range(min: 0, max: 100) worksWithNullable: Int @range(min: 0, max: 100) positiveIntegers: Int! @range(min: 1) negativeIntegers: Int! @range(max: -1) unlimited: Int! @range limitedFloat: Float! @range(min: -0.5, max: 0.5) onlyNumbersAreHandled: String @range(min: 0, max: 10) # unlimited/ignored } input SomeInput { limitedInt: Int! @range(min: 0, max: 100) }

The @listLength() limits a list between minimum and maximum length. If any of min: null (or not specified), then there is no minimum boundary. Likewise, if max: null (or not specified), there is no maximum boundary. If both are null the directive has no effect.

The boundary values are included in the allowed numbers, that is: min <= length && length <= max .

If the list length is out of boundaries, it will throw ValidationError() .

It can be used on each field or on an object/input type, in this case all fields will be marked with the same list length.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { limitedArray: [String!]! @listLength(min: 1, max: 5) } input SomeInput { limitedArray: [String!]! @listLength(min: 1, max: 5) }

The @stringLength() limits a string between minimum and maximum length. If any of min: null (or not specified), then there is no minimum boundary. Likewise, if max: null (or not specified), there is no maximum boundary. If both are null the directive has no effect.

The boundary values are included in the allowed numbers, that is: min <= length && length <= max .

If the string length is out of boundaries, it will throw ValidationError() .

It can be used on each field or on an object/input type, in this case all fields will be marked with the same string length.

If used on lists, it will apply to each item.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { limitedString: String! @stringLength(min: 1, max: 100) worksWithNullable: String @stringLength(min: 1, max: 100) atLeast1Char: String! @stringLength(min: 1) atMost10Chars: String! @stringLength(max: 10) unlimited: String! @stringLength() limitedArray: [String!]! @stringLength(min: 1, max: 5) } input SomeInput { limitedString: String! @stringLength(min: 1, max: 100) limitedArray: [String!]! @stringLength(min: 1, max: 100) }

The @pattern() limits a string to match the given regular expression, otherwise it will throw ValidationError() .

It can be used on each field or on an object/input type, in this case all fields will be marked with the same pattern.

If used on lists, it will apply to each item.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { example: String! @pattern(regexp: "[A-Za-z]+") worksWithNullable: String @pattern(regexp: "[A-Za-z]+") flagsAreSupported: String! @pattern(regexp: "[a-z]+", flags: "i") } input SomeInput { example: String! @pattern(regexp: "[A-Za-z]+") worksWithNullable: String @pattern(regexp: "[A-Za-z]+") flagsAreSupported: String! @pattern(regexp: "[a-z]+", flags: "i") }

Relay (Global) Node ID Support

This package exposes two directives to convert IDs encode and decode Relay's Node interface. For instance, this plays well with https://github.com/profusion/apollo-federation-node-gateway that will collect all the types implementing the Node interface as integers so the encoded id is both small and avoid leaking internal details.

The @selfNodeId uses the context-provided toNodeId() function and throws ValidationError if that returns null and can be used to encode an ID to a global Node ID.

It can be used on any field String or an ID field and the typename used to encode will be the type which the field belongs to. It can be also used in an object, which will this case automatically annotate the id field.

The context must provide toNodeId() and this function will be called with the following arguments. This function receives two arguments, which are:

typename: A string which contains the typename

id: The ID itself After this function executes, it should return an encoded node ID.

GraphQL schema usage:

type SomeObject { id: ID! @selfNodeId } type MyAuthenticatedObject @selfNodeId { id: ID! # This field will be wrapped and a global node ID will be returned }

Code:

import { selfNodeId } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const server = new ApolloServer({ resolvers, schemaDirectives: { selfNodeId }, typeDefs: [ ...yourTypeDefs, ...selfNodeId.getTypeDefs(), ], context: () => { return selfNodeId.createDirectiveContext({ toNodeId: ( typename, id ) => Buffer.from( ` ${typename} : ${id} ` ).toString( 'base64' ), }); }, });

The @foreignNodeId can be used to and can be used to decode a global Node ID to an ID. It uses the context-provided fromNodeId() function and throws ValidationError if that returns null , otherwise it should return a object with the following interface:

interface FromNodeIdReturnType { typename: string ; id: string ; }

In case the returned typename does not match the one provided via args to the @foreignNodeId directive a ValidationError will be thrown.

This directive has an required argument called typename which will be used to validate if the fromNodeId() function decoded the global Node ID correctly.

This directive can be used on query/mutation arguments or in input field definitions which matches the ID/string type.

The context must provide fromNodeId() and this function will be called the encoded node id as returned by toNodeId() from the @selfNodeId directive.

GraphQL schema usage:

input InputType { myId: ID! @foreignNodeId(typename: "X") otherId: ID! @foreignNodeId(typename: "Y") yetAnotherId: ID! @foreignNodeId(typename: "Z") } type Query { work(input: InputType!, id: ID! @foreignNodeId(typename: "I")) }

Code:

import { foreignNodeId } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const server = new ApolloServer({ resolvers, schemaDirectives: { foreignNodeId }, typeDefs: [ ...yourTypeDefs, ...foreignNodeId.getTypeDefs(), ], context: () => { return foreignNodeId.createDirectiveContext({ fromNodeId: ( id ) => { const r = Buffer.from(id, 'base64' ) .toString( 'ascii' ) .split( ':' ); return { id: r[ 1 ], typename: r[ 0 ], }; }, }); }, });

Apollo Federation

In order to use this package with apollo federation, one must remember that all directives should be available to all micros-services (even if they not use it). Having this in mind, to setup a micro-service one could do the following:

import { GraphQLSchema, DocumentNode } from 'graphql' ; import { SchemaDirectiveVisitor } from 'apollo-server' ; import { buildFederatedSchema } from '@apollo/federation' ; import { GraphQLResolverMap } from 'apollo-graphql' ; import { ValidateDirectiveVisitor, range, stringLength } from '@profusion/apollo-validation-directives' ; const directives = { range, stringLength, }; export const buildSchema = ( resolvers: GraphQLResolverMap<{}>, typeDefs: DocumentNode, ): GraphQLSchema => { const finalTypeDefs = [ typeDefs, ...ValidateDirectiveVisitor.getMissingCommonTypeDefs(), ...Object.values(directives).reduce<DocumentNode[]>( ( acc, d ) => acc.concat(d.getTypeDefs()), [], ), ]; const schema = buildFederatedSchema({ resolvers, typeDefs: finalTypeDefs }); SchemaDirectiveVisitor.visitSchemaDirectives(schema, directives); ValidateDirectiveVisitor.addValidationResolversToSchema(schema); return schema; }; const resolvers = { }; const typeDefs = gql `....` ; const { url } = await new ApolloServer({ schema: buildSchema(resolvers, typeDefs), }).listen(),

See examples/federation.ts