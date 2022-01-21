This library makes it easier to support file uploads to your federated micro-services. It uses the Apollo server's solution. It works by simply redirecting the file uploaded stream to the micro-service. This package does not use third-party services to send the package to your micro-services.
By default, the
FileUploadDataSource uses chunked transfers; we
advise that you do not change this setup. However, for some reason
you can't support this kind of transfer, one can provide the
useChunkedTransfer
option to the
FileUploadDataSource constructor as
false to not
use chunked transfer (See the example below on setting this property).
Be advised once again that this can lead to DDOS attacks.
On your Gateway, you must add the
FileUploadDataSource in order
to the micro-service be able to receive the uploaded file(s).
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
import { ApolloGateway } from '@apollo/gateway';
import FileUploadDataSource from '@profusion/apollo-federation-upload';
const runServer = async () => {
const server = new ApolloServer({
gateway: new ApolloGateway({
// Add this line in order to support file uploads.
buildService: ({ url }) => new FileUploadDataSource({ url, useChunkedTransfer: true }),
serviceList: [
/* The services ... */
],
})
});
const { url } = await server.listen();
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
};
runServer().catch(error => {
console.error('💥 Failed to start server:', error);
process.exit(1);
});