Apollo Federation file upload

This library makes it easier to support file uploads to your federated micro-services. It uses the Apollo server's solution. It works by simply redirecting the file uploaded stream to the micro-service. This package does not use third-party services to send the package to your micro-services.

Using HTTP Transfer-Encoding: chunked

By default, the FileUploadDataSource uses chunked transfers; we advise that you do not change this setup. However, for some reason you can't support this kind of transfer, one can provide the useChunkedTransfer option to the FileUploadDataSource constructor as false to not use chunked transfer (See the example below on setting this property). Be advised once again that this can lead to DDOS attacks.

Example

On your Gateway, you must add the FileUploadDataSource in order to the micro-service be able to receive the uploaded file(s).