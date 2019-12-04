Deprecation Notice

The ProcessEngine has been effectively replaced by the AtlasEngine

There will be no further updates for the ProcessEngine Runtime. Please consider switching to the AtlasEngine at your earliest convenience.

Process Engine Runtime

This is a stand-alone Server of the ProcessEngine, that can be installed and started globally.

What are the goals of this project

The goal is to provide a ready-to-use environment for utilizing the ProcessEngine.

Table of contents

Requirements

Node >= 10.15.0

Python 2.7.x

Setup

Using npm

Install the runtime as a global npm package:

npm install -g @process-engine/process_engine_runtime

Note: If you are experiencing problems during installation on Windows, you can try installing the Windows Build Tools and run the installation command again.

Also make sure that you run the command shell as Administrator.

Using pre-build sources

We provide ready-to-use sources with all our GitHub releases and pre-releases.

These are stored in a .tar.gz archive (for macOS and Linux) and a .zip file (for windows).

All sources have been fully installed and build.

You only need to download and unpack them and you are good to go.

The linux sources have been build on an ubuntu machine, but they should work on any other distribution as well.

NOTE:

The sources were build with NodeJS v10.

If you are using a different major NodeJS version (i.e. v11 or higher), you may encounter errors such as this:

2019-12-04T13:00:43.421Z - error: [processengine:runtime:startup] Error: Error: Please install sqlite3 package manually

If that is the case, you will need to run npm rebuild , before you can use the sources.

Starting the ProcessEngineRuntime

You can start the application with the following command:

process-engine

When started, the ProcessEngine is available at

http://localhost:8000 .

Note: If you're on Windows and the command process-engine can not be found, please make sure your PATH is set correctly.

Global routes

The ProcessEngine exposes a number of global HTTP routes, which you can use to get general information about the application.

These routes include:

http://localhost:8000/ - Base route to get basic details about the ProcessEngine

- Base route to get basic details about the ProcessEngine http://localhost:8000/process_engine - Same as above

- Same as above http://localhost:8000/security/authority - Returns the address of the authority the ProcessEngine uses to perform claim checks

- Returns the address of the authority the ProcessEngine uses to perform claim checks http://localhost:8000/process_engine/security/authority - Same as above

You might wonder why we use two routes for each UseCase.

The reason is simple: Let's say you want to embed your ProcessEngine into another web application. Usually, you'd want to use routes like http://localhost:8000/ for your own purposes and not have it expose information about any embedded service (which is what the ProcessEngine would be in this instance).

BPMN Studio uses these global routes to identify remote ProcessEngines to connect to. The route http://localhost:8000/process_engine ensures that the studio can do so, even if http://localhost:8000/ is reserved by your application.

In other words: These routes allow you to access an embedded ProcessEngine through BPMN Studio.

Note: See the Embedding instructions section on how to prevent the ProcessEngine from using / and /security/authority .

Switching the database

By default, the ProcessEngine will use SQLite as its database.

The corresponding files will be placed in the databases directory mentioned in the Application Files section.

If you want to use a different database, you must provide a NODE_ENV parameter at startup:

NODE_ENV=postgres process-engine

We provide presets for sqlite , postgres and mysql :

But you can use any other name for your config environment as well. develop , production , etc. will work just fine, as long as the settings are valid.

If you want to setup your own config environment, you can use one of the configs linked above as a template.

Note: Using MySQL or Postgres requires an instance of the respective database to be running and accessible!

Customized Configuration

By default, the runtime will use a set of configurations located within an integrated config folder.

If you wish to provide your own set of configurations, you can do so by setting the following environment variables prior to startup:

CONFIG_PATH - The path to your configuration folder

- The path to your configuration folder NODE_ENV - The name of the environment to use

NOTE: The path in CONFIG_PATH must be absolute.

Also, each environment must have its own configuration folder.

See here for an example on how a config must be structured.

Make sure you provide settings to all config sections listed there!

Example:

Let's say you want to store your configs in your local home folder, in a subfolder named runtime and the environment you wish to use is named production .

Your configs must then be located in the following path:

macOS: /Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime/production

Linux: /home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime/production

Windows: C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime\production

You would need to provide the following environment parameters to access this config:

NODE_ENV : production

: CONFIG_PATH : macOS: /Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime Linux: /home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime Windows: C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime

:

The full start command will then look like this:

macOS: CONFIG_PATH=/Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine

Linux: CONFIG_PATH=/home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine

Windows: CONFIG_PATH=C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine

Embedding the ProcessEngineRuntime into another application

The ProcessEngineRuntime is published at npm under the name @process-engine/process_engine_runtime .

You can add it to your package.json like any other npm package.

To start the runtime, you need to run this command once from inside your application:

import * as ProcessEngine from '@process-engine/process_engine_runtime' ; await ProcessEngine.startRuntime(args);

Parameters

The startRuntime function takes an object with the following optional parameters:

workDir : A path to where the runtime will store its working data (i.e. 'workspace'). The path must be absolute

: A path to where the runtime will store its working data (i.e. 'workspace'). The path must be absolute sqlitePath : A path to where the runtime should store its SQlite databases Works in conjunction with NODE_ENV=sqlite The path must be absolute

: A path to where the runtime should store its SQlite databases logFilePath : A path to where the runtime should store its logfiles. The path must be absolute

: A path to where the runtime should store its logfiles. The path must be absolute container : An addict-ioc InvocationContainer, where the runtime should register its dependencies at

: An InvocationContainer, where the runtime should register its dependencies at minimalSetup : If set to true, the runtime will only perform ioc registrations, but nothing else Use this, if you want to launch the ProcessEngineRuntime manually Defaults to false

: If set to true, the runtime will only perform ioc registrations, but nothing else enableHttp : If set to true, all HTTP endpoints the ProcessEngineRuntime uses will be loaded Use false to prevent the ProcessEngineRuntime from providing HTTP endpoints Defaults to true

: If set to true, all HTTP endpoints the ProcessEngineRuntime uses will be loaded useHttpRootRoutes : If set to true , the routes / and /security/authority will be set by the ProcessEngineRuntime Set to false if you want to use these routes for other purposes Defaults to true

: If set to , the routes and will be set by the ProcessEngineRuntime

Example:

import {InvocationContainer} from 'addict-ioc' ; import * as ProcessEngine from '@process-engine/process_engine_runtime' ; const myInvocationContainer = new InvocationContainer(); await ProcessEngine.startRuntime({ workDir: `/home/myfancyusername/somedirectory` , sqlitePath: `/var/lib/somepath` , logFilePath: `var/log/somepath` , container: myInvocationContainer, minimalSetup: true , enableHttp: false , useHttpRootRoutes: false , });

Starting the ProcessEngineRuntime on system boot

We provide scripts that let you start the ProcessEngineRuntime automatically as a service.

Currently supported platforms are macOS and windows .

macOS

There are two scripts:

start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh - Causes the ProcessEngineRuntime to be started automatically as a service do_not_start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh - Prevents the ProcessEngineRuntime from being started automatically

If you installed Node.js as a standalone application, you can find the scripts at:

/usr/ local /lib/node_modules/@process-engine/process_engine_runtime/scripts/autostart

If you installed Node.js via nvm, you can find the scripts at:

/Users/ {{YOUR_USERNAME}} /.nvm/versions/node/ {{YOUR_NODE_VERSION}} /lib/node_modules/@process-engine/process_engine_runtime/scripts/autostart

Usage:

bash autostart/start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh

The scripts use pm2 to setup the ProcessEngine as an automatically started service.

Note: Currently the do_not_start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh -script doesn't work under macOS due to a bug in a third party package. As soon as the bug is fixed, we will update the script and release a fix.

Windows

We also provide .bat scripts to setup the Runtime as a global service on windows.

These scripts are located at:

C: \ Users \ { {YOUR_USERNAME} } \ AppData \ Roaming \ npm \ node _modules \ @ process-engine \ process _engine_runtime \ scripts \ autostart

Make sure you run these scripts as Administrator.

During execution of the start_runtime_after_system_boot.bat script, you will be asked several questions.

Please use the default values on every question.

Typing Y and pressing the Enter -key for yes/no questions Just pressing the Enter -key on all other questions.

Application Files

The application files are stored in:

Platform Folder Path Macintosch /Users/<Username>/Library/Application Support/process_engine_runtime Linux /home/<Username>/.config/process_engine_runtime Windows c:\Users\<Username>\AppData\Roaming\process_engine_runtime

Contained in the application files are the following folders:

Path Description databases/ SQLite database files logs/ Logfiles metrics/ Recorded metrics

