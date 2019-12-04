The ProcessEngine has been effectively replaced by the AtlasEngine
There will be no further updates for the ProcessEngine Runtime. Please consider switching to the AtlasEngine at your earliest convenience.
This is a stand-alone Server of the ProcessEngine, that can be installed and started globally.
The goal is to provide a ready-to-use environment for utilizing the ProcessEngine.
10.15.0
Install the runtime as a global npm package:
npm install -g @process-engine/process_engine_runtime
Note: If you are experiencing problems during installation on Windows, you can try installing the Windows Build Tools and run the installation command again.
Also make sure that you run the command shell as Administrator.
We provide ready-to-use sources with all our GitHub releases and pre-releases.
These are stored in a
.tar.gz archive (for macOS and Linux) and a
.zip file (for windows).
All sources have been fully installed and build.
You only need to download and unpack them and you are good to go.
The linux sources have been build on an ubuntu machine, but they should work on any other distribution as well.
NOTE:
The sources were build with NodeJS v10.
If you are using a different major NodeJS version (i.e. v11 or higher), you may encounter errors such as this:
2019-12-04T13:00:43.421Z - error: [processengine:runtime:startup] Error: Error: Please install sqlite3 package manually
If that is the case, you will need to run
npm rebuild, before you can use the sources.
You can start the application with the following command:
process-engine
When started, the ProcessEngine is available at
http://localhost:8000.
Note: If you're on Windows and the command
process-engine can not be
found, please make sure your
PATH is set correctly.
The ProcessEngine exposes a number of global HTTP routes, which you can use to get general information about the application.
These routes include:
http://localhost:8000/ - Base route to get basic details about the ProcessEngine
http://localhost:8000/process_engine - Same as above
http://localhost:8000/security/authority - Returns the address of the authority
the ProcessEngine uses to perform claim checks
http://localhost:8000/process_engine/security/authority - Same as above
You might wonder why we use two routes for each UseCase.
The reason is simple:
Let's say you want to embed your ProcessEngine into another web application.
Usually, you'd want to use routes like
http://localhost:8000/ for your own
purposes and not have it expose information about any embedded service
(which is what the ProcessEngine would be in this instance).
BPMN Studio uses these global routes to identify remote ProcessEngines to connect to.
The route
http://localhost:8000/process_engine ensures that the studio can do so, even if
http://localhost:8000/ is reserved by your application.
In other words: These routes allow you to access an embedded ProcessEngine through BPMN Studio.
Note:
See the Embedding instructions section
on how to prevent the ProcessEngine from using
/ and
/security/authority.
By default, the ProcessEngine will use
SQLite as its database.
The corresponding files will be placed in the
databases directory mentioned in the
Application Files section.
If you want to use a different database, you must provide a
NODE_ENV parameter at startup:
NODE_ENV=postgres process-engine
We provide presets for
sqlite,
postgres and
mysql:
But you can use any other name for your config environment as well.
develop,
production, etc. will work just fine, as long as the settings are valid.
If you want to setup your own config environment, you can use one of the configs linked above as a template.
Note: Using MySQL or Postgres requires an instance of the respective database to be running and accessible!
By default, the runtime will use a set of configurations located within an integrated
config
folder.
If you wish to provide your own set of configurations, you can do so by setting the following environment variables prior to startup:
CONFIG_PATH - The path to your configuration folder
NODE_ENV - The name of the environment to use
NOTE:
The path in
CONFIG_PATH must be absolute.
Also, each environment must have its own configuration folder.
See here for an example on how a config must be structured.
Make sure you provide settings to all config sections listed there!
Example:
Let's say you want to store your configs in your local home folder, in a subfolder named
runtime
and the environment you wish to use is named
production.
Your configs must then be located in the following path:
/Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime/production
/home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime/production
C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime\production
You would need to provide the following environment parameters to access this config:
NODE_ENV:
production
CONFIG_PATH:
/Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime
/home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime
C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime
The full start command will then look like this:
CONFIG_PATH=/Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine
CONFIG_PATH=/home/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine
CONFIG_PATH=C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\runtime NODE_ENV=production process-engine
The ProcessEngineRuntime is published at npm under the name
@process-engine/process_engine_runtime.
You can add it to your package.json like any other npm package.
To start the runtime, you need to run this command once from inside your application:
import * as ProcessEngine from '@process-engine/process_engine_runtime';
await ProcessEngine.startRuntime(args);
The
startRuntime function takes an object with the following optional parameters:
workDir: A path to where the runtime will store its working data (i.e. 'workspace'). The path must be absolute
sqlitePath: A path to where the runtime should store its SQlite databases
NODE_ENV=sqlite
logFilePath: A path to where the runtime should store its logfiles. The path must be absolute
container: An
addict-ioc InvocationContainer, where the runtime should register its dependencies at
minimalSetup: If set to true, the runtime will only perform ioc registrations, but nothing else
false
enableHttp: If set to true, all HTTP endpoints the ProcessEngineRuntime uses will be loaded
false to prevent the ProcessEngineRuntime from providing HTTP endpoints
true
useHttpRootRoutes: If set to
true, the routes
/ and
/security/authority will be set by the ProcessEngineRuntime
false if you want to use these routes for other purposes
true
Example:
import {InvocationContainer} from 'addict-ioc';
import * as ProcessEngine from '@process-engine/process_engine_runtime';
const myInvocationContainer = new InvocationContainer();
await ProcessEngine.startRuntime({
workDir: `/home/myfancyusername/somedirectory`,
sqlitePath: `/var/lib/somepath`,
logFilePath: `var/log/somepath`,
container: myInvocationContainer,
minimalSetup: true,
enableHttp: false,
useHttpRootRoutes: false,
});
We provide scripts that let you start the ProcessEngineRuntime automatically as a service.
Currently supported platforms are
macOS and
windows.
There are two scripts:
start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh - Causes the ProcessEngineRuntime to be started automatically as a service
do_not_start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh - Prevents the ProcessEngineRuntime from being started automatically
If you installed Node.js as a standalone application, you can find the scripts at:
/usr/local/lib/node_modules/@process-engine/process_engine_runtime/scripts/autostart
If you installed Node.js via nvm, you can find the scripts at:
/Users/{{YOUR_USERNAME}}/.nvm/versions/node/{{YOUR_NODE_VERSION}}/lib/node_modules/@process-engine/process_engine_runtime/scripts/autostart
Usage:
bash autostart/start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh
The scripts use pm2 to setup the ProcessEngine as an automatically started service.
Note: Currently the
do_not_start_runtime_after_system_boot.sh-script
doesn't work under macOS due to a bug in a third party package. As soon as the
bug is fixed, we will update the script and release a fix.
We also provide
.bat scripts to setup the Runtime as a global service on windows.
These scripts are located at:
C:\Users\{{YOUR_USERNAME}}\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@process-engine\process_engine_runtime\scripts\autostart
Make sure you run these scripts as Administrator.
During execution of the
start_runtime_after_system_boot.bat script, you will be asked several questions.
Please use the default values on every question.
Y and pressing the
Enter-key for
yes/no questions
Enter-key on all other questions.
The application files are stored in:
|Platform
|Folder Path
|Macintosch
/Users/<Username>/Library/Application Support/process_engine_runtime
|Linux
/home/<Username>/.config/process_engine_runtime
|Windows
c:\Users\<Username>\AppData\Roaming\process_engine_runtime
Contained in the application files are the following folders:
|Path
|Description
databases/
|SQLite database files
logs/
|Logfiles
metrics/
|Recorded metrics