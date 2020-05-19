The
ProcessEngine-Core package handles the parsing, execution and storage
of
ProcessModels.
It consists of two main namespaces:
Model - handles the parsing of
ProcessModels
Runtime - handles the execution and storage of
ProcessModels
The core of the ProcessEngine consists out of two different domains:
Those two domains structure the application and give an impression what the core is about; the Model namespace contains everything concerning a BPMN model, while the Runtime namespace is for the execution of a model.
In addition you will find Service, Handlers, Factories and Facades in this
core; when we speak about
FlowNodes just think about an element of the BPMN
diagram.
This namespace contains the
BpmnModelParser, which implements the
IModelParser interface from the
@process-engine/process_engine_contracts
package.
It is used for reading the raw XML of a BPMN file and converting it into a JSON-based object structure, which can be interpreted by the ProcessEngine.
To make it easier to understand, the Parser is divided into several smaller parsers, each designed to parse a certain part of the BPMNs raw XML.
The runtime namespace contains the entire logic necessary for executing and
storing
ProcessModels.
It contains numerous services, handlers and facades to accomplish this task. The most important ones will now be explained.
Whenever you want to start a new instance for a
ProcessModel,
this is the service you will need.
It contains the entire operative necessary for handling a Process instances' execution.
You can start a Process instance by simply calling its
start method.
This method wraps the entire process execution in a Promise, so if you do not
want your application to wait until the process is finished, you must not
await this promise.
The
FlowNodeHandler is the base class for all handlers; it provides an
abstract
executeInternally method where the logic of the derived handlers is
implemented.
The base class also offers a private hook named
afterExecute, which is
executed after each
FlowNode instance has finished.
The
ProcessTokenFacade contains all methods which implements common Tasks for
FlowNode instances.
An example would be to store the current state of a process or exporting metrics.
Each BPMN type has its own handler; these handlers are named after the
respective type they are supposed to handle and are derived from the
FlowNodeHandler base class.
The
ExecuteProcessService will delegate the execution of each
FlowNode
instance to a matching
FlowNodeHandler.
For example, a
ScriptTask will be run by the
ScriptTaskHandler,
a
ServiceTask by the
ServiceTaskHandler, etc.
Mapping each BPMN type to a handler is done by the
FlowNodeHandlerFactory.
The factory maps the various BPMN types to their respective handlers; it also
creates handlers for any
BoundaryEvent that may be attached to the
FlowNode.
These additional handlers are attached to their parent handler by decorators.
Example:
Assuming we have a
ScriptTask with two
BoundaryEvents attached to it:
TimerBoundaryEvent and
ErrorBoundaryEvent.
In this scenario, three handlers will be created; calling
execute on the
returned handler will produce the following call stack:
The order in which the
BoundaryEvent handlers are chained to the original
handler is also important.
In this case, the
TimerBoundaryEventHandler has to start its timers as fast
as possible.
If the
ScriptTask encounters an error, the
ErrorBoundaryEventHandler must
have the ability to handle it and decide which
FlowNode to execute next.
On the other hand, the
ErrorBoundaryEventHandler would not want to handle an
error that is related to the
TimerBoundaryEvent.
The factory is build to prevent such conflicts. It does this, by making sure
that each decorator is run before the actual
FlowNode is executed.
The
ProcessTokenFacade manages the
ProcessToken for the process that is
currently being run. It allows each FlowNodeInstance to query information from
the
ProcessToken that is relevant for its specific UseCase.
This guarantees that each
FlowNode instance only gets the information that it
actually needs, instead of the entire
ProcessToken history.
It performs the following tasks:
Store each
FlowNode instance result, using the
addResultForFlowNode
method.
Split
ProcessTokens, using
getProcessTokenFacadeForParallelBranch.
Merge several
ProcessTokens together, using
mergeTokenHistory.
For backwards compatibility:
get a
ProcessToken in the old format, using
getOldTokenFormat.
This will provide you with a structure that resembles the old
token.current/
token.history structure.
The
ProcessModelFacade provides access to the elements of a given
ProcessModel. These elements can be
FlowNodes, SequenceFlows or any other
object that is contained within the ProcessModel.
A
FlowNode instance, for example, can use this Facade to determine the
FlowNode that is to be executed next.
Or a Split-Gateway
can use it to find its correspondingJoin-Gateway`.
The
SubProcessModelFacade provides access to the elements of a given
SubProcess.
It is created, using the parent process'
ProcessModelFacade.
This allows the
SubProcess to access its parent ProcessModel as well.
The
SubProcessModelFacade implements the same
IProcessModelFacade interface
as the
ProcessModelFacade.
This allows for the
SubProcessModelFacade to be be passed through to the
handlers, without them knowing they're executed inside a
SubProcess.
Because of this, the
SubProcesssModelFacade can be passed to the individual
handlers, without them knowing that their are executed inside a
SubProcess.