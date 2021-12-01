@probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless
Adapter to run a Probot application function in AWS Lambda using the Serverless Framework
npm install @probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless
// handler.js
const {
createLambdaFunction,
createProbot,
} = require("@probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless");
const appFn = require("./");
module.exports.webhooks = createLambdaFunction(appFn, {
probot: createProbot(),
});
You need to add environment variables to configure Probot to your Lambda function. If you use the Serverless App, you can add parameters for
APP_ID,
PRIVATE_KEY,
WEBHOOK_SECRET, the use these parameters in
serverless.yaml.
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
lambdaHashingVersion: 20201221
environment:
APP_ID: ${param:APP_ID}
PRIVATE_KEY: ${param:PRIVATE_KEY}
WEBHOOK_SECRET: ${param:WEBHOOK_SECRET}
NODE_ENV: production
LOG_LEVEL: debug
functions:
webhooks:
handler: handler.webhooks
events:
- httpApi:
path: /api/github/webhooks
method: post
Make sure to configure your GitHub App registration's webhook URL to
<your lambda's URL>/api/github/webhooks.
For testing your Probot deployment without end to end (GitHub) integration, you can use this shell snippet:
$ LAMBDA_URL=https://x.execute-api.y.amazonaws.com/stage-or-basePath/api/github/webhooks
$ SECRET=the_webhook_secret
$ TMP_DATA_FILE=/tmp/smoke.data
$ echo -n "{\"action\":\"test\"}" > $TMP_DATA_FILE
$ SIGN=$(openssl dgst -sha1 -hmac $SECRET $TMP_DATA_FILE | cut -d" " -f2)
$ curl --request POST --header "X-Hub-Signature: sha1=$SIGN" --header "X-Github-Event: test" --header "X-GitHub-Delivery: fake" --data-binary "@$TMP_DATA_FILE" $LAMBDA_URL
{"ok":true} <-- Concent for Probot v10: {"message":"Received test.test"}
Add yours!
|Http Code
|Message
|Description
|403
|Missing Authentication Token
|Bad endpoint (this one is not binded on Lambda)
|500
|Internal server error
|Incorrect headers value (
X-GitHub-Delivery,
X-GitHub-Event,
X-Hub-Signature) or Probot error
For Probot v11 support, this adapter introduces significant changes. Here the key points to update (in addition of Probot v11 breaking changes):
|Key point / Probot
|<= v10
|>= v11
|NPM package name
@probot/serverless-lambda
@probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless
|handler.js content
|See Usage v1.x
|See Usage
|AWS Lambda Runtime
handler.probot
handler.webhooks
|AWS Lambda Handler
|Node.js 12.x (preferred)
|Node.js 12.x (required)