Adapter to run a Probot application function in AWS Lambda using the Serverless Framework

Usage

npm install @probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless

const { createLambdaFunction, createProbot, } = require ( "@probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless" ); const appFn = require ( "./" ); module .exports.webhooks = createLambdaFunction(appFn, { probot : createProbot(), });

Configuration

You need to add environment variables to configure Probot to your Lambda function. If you use the Serverless App, you can add parameters for APP_ID , PRIVATE_KEY , WEBHOOK_SECRET , the use these parameters in serverless.yaml .

provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs12.x lambdaHashingVersion: 20201221 environment: APP_ID: ${param:APP_ID} PRIVATE_KEY: ${param:PRIVATE_KEY} WEBHOOK_SECRET: ${param:WEBHOOK_SECRET} NODE_ENV: production LOG_LEVEL: debug functions: webhooks: handler: handler.webhooks events: - httpApi: path: /api/github/webhooks method: post

Make sure to configure your GitHub App registration's webhook URL to <your lambda's URL>/api/github/webhooks .

Test deployment

For testing your Probot deployment without end to end (GitHub) integration, you can use this shell snippet:

LAMBDA_URL=https://x.execute-api.y.amazonaws.com/stage-or-basePath/api/github/webhooks SECRET=the_webhook_secret TMP_DATA_FILE=/tmp/smoke.data echo -n "{\"action\":\"test\"}" > $TMP_DATA_FILE SIGN=$(openssl dgst -sha1 -hmac $SECRET $TMP_DATA_FILE | cut -d " " -f2) curl --request POST --header "X-Hub-Signature: sha1= $SIGN " --header "X-Github-Event: test" --header "X-GitHub-Delivery: fake" --data-binary "@ $TMP_DATA_FILE " $LAMBDA_URL {"ok":true} <-- Concent for Probot v10: {"message":"Received test.test"}

Examples

example-aws-lambda-serverless - Official example application that is continuously deployed to AWS Lambda

Add yours!

Common errors

Http Code Message Description 403 Missing Authentication Token Bad endpoint (this one is not binded on Lambda) 500 Internal server error Incorrect headers value ( X-GitHub-Delivery , X-GitHub-Event , X-Hub-Signature ) or Probot error

Probot v11 migration key points

For Probot v11 support, this adapter introduces significant changes. Here the key points to update (in addition of Probot v11 breaking changes):

Key point / Probot <= v10 >= v11 NPM package name @probot/serverless-lambda @probot/adapter-aws-lambda-serverless handler.js content See Usage v1.x See Usage AWS Lambda Runtime handler.probot handler.webhooks AWS Lambda Handler Node.js 12.x (preferred) Node.js 12.x (required)

LICENSE

ISC