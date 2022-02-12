The official JavaScript + TypeScript client library for Prismic.

Query content from a Prismic repository.

Filter queries using Predicates.

Automatically query draft content during preview sessions.

Built for browser and server usage.

import * as prismic from "@prismicio/client" ; const endpoint = prismic.getEndpoint( "my-repository" ); const client = prismic.createClient(endpoint); const blogPosts = await client.getAllByType( "blog_post" );

Install

npm install @prismicio/client

Documentation

To discover what's new on this package check out the changelog. For full documentation, visit the official Prismic documentation.

Contributing

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Prismic developer community!

Asking a question: Open a new topic on our community forum explaining what you want to achieve / your question. Our support team will get back to you shortly.

Reporting a bug: Open an issue explaining your application's setup and the bug you're encountering.

Suggesting an improvement: Open an issue explaining your improvement or feature so we can discuss and learn more.

Submitting code changes: For small fixes, feel free to open a pull request with a description of your changes. For large changes, please first open an issue so we can discuss if and how the changes should be implemented.

For more clarity on this project and its structure you can also check out the detailed CONTRIBUTING.md document.

License