@prismicio/client

by prismicio
6.3.0

The official JavaScript + TypeScript client library for Prismic

Readme

@prismicio/client

npm version npm downloads Github Actions CI Codecov Conventional Commits License

The official JavaScript + TypeScript client library for Prismic.

  • Query content from a Prismic repository.
  • Filter queries using Predicates.
  • Automatically query draft content during preview sessions.
  • Built for browser and server usage.
import * as prismic from "@prismicio/client";

// Create a client
const endpoint = prismic.getEndpoint("my-repository");
const client = prismic.createClient(endpoint);

// Then query for your content
const blogPosts = await client.getAllByType("blog_post");

Install

npm install @prismicio/client

Documentation

To discover what's new on this package check out the changelog. For full documentation, visit the official Prismic documentation.

Contributing

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Prismic developer community!

Asking a question: Open a new topic on our community forum explaining what you want to achieve / your question. Our support team will get back to you shortly.

Reporting a bug: Open an issue explaining your application's setup and the bug you're encountering.

Suggesting an improvement: Open an issue explaining your improvement or feature so we can discuss and learn more.

Submitting code changes: For small fixes, feel free to open a pull request with a description of your changes. For large changes, please first open an issue so we can discuss if and how the changes should be implemented.

For more clarity on this project and its structure you can also check out the detailed CONTRIBUTING.md document.

License

   Copyright 2013-2022 Prismic <contact@prismic.io> (https://prismic.io)

   Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
   you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
   You may obtain a copy of the License at

       http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

   Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
   distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
   WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
   See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
   limitations under the License.

