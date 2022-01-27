Prisma Lens is a Design System, Guidelines and Component Library for the family of Prisma projects and products. Both this document and the actual artefacts are a living system that aims to be evolving incrementally and often.
Should loosely follow the theme spec with following elements
Individual websites and products should extend this theme with overrides, ideally at the level of usage values and not primitives.
Prisma Lens uses Storybook as a preview mechanism for local development.
yarn dev
You can also use the VSCode task named
dev to do the same thing. (Cmd + Shift + P > Tasks: Run Task >
dev)
Publishes to NPM happen automatically when you push to the
main branch, either directly, or via a pull request merge.
To publish manually, you should:
npm login # Login to NPM
yarn version patch # Bump up the version
yarn publish # Publish package
To test changes in a local dependent project you can use yalc (https://www.npmjs.com/package/yalc).
Install yalc with
npm i yalc -g
Inside this project root:
yalc publish # Copies the new package version into `~/.yalc`
Inside the dependent project root:
yalc add @prisma/lens@<versionNumber> # Injects the new package from the `~/.yalc` store into the project's package.json
yarn
You should be able to see your changes. Careful not to commit changes to the dependent project's package.json.
Integrating Lens into your project is as simple as wrapping your top level component with
LensProvider.
import { LensProvider } from "@prisma/lens"
function YourRootComponent() {
return <LensProvider>{/* Rest of your app */}</LensProvider>
}
LensProvider takes care of loading styles, fonts, and additional setup needed for SSR.
If your project uses Tailwind, Lens also exports a Tailwind preset that may be imported from
@prisma/lens/tailwind. You should add this to your
tailwind.config.js. This ensures that all colors etc. in your project match up with Lens.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [require("@prisma/lens/tailwind")],
}