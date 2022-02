Prisma Engines Wrapper

This repository contains the code for packages `@prisma/engines`, `@prisma/engines-version`, `@prisma/fetch-engine` and `@prisma/get-platform`. They are wrapping the [Prisma Rust Engines](https://github.com/prisma/prisma-engines) in npm packages to be used by the [Prisma CLI, the Client](https://github.com/prisma/prisma), and other tooling.