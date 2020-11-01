🧭 Use Prisma as a multi-tenant provider for your application
What's a multi-tenant application?
A multi-tenant application is when a single instance of your application runs on a server and serves multiple tenants.
With a multi-tenant architecture, a software application is designed to provide every tenant a dedicated share of the instance - including its data, configuration, user management, tenant individual functionality and non-functional properties.
For example, you could run a social-network for companies, where each company would have it's own data and users.
Why is Prisma great for multi-tenancy?
Prisma gives you all the tools necessary to handle your database: data modeling, database schema migrations, type safe database access, etc. Doing so,
prisma-multi-tenant can then automate those processes and help you make a multi-tenant application.
Why do I need
prisma-multi-tenant?
Because
prisma-multi-tenant does not only allow you to access multiple databases seamlessly with only a couple of lines of code in your server, but it also let you use the CLI to create new tenants and assure consistancy between all your databases as easily as possible.
npm i -g prisma-multi-tenant
prisma-multi-tenant init # Init multi-tenancy in your Prisma project
If this is your first time using
prisma-multi-tenant, I strongly suggest that you follow the ✨ Getting Started ✨ tutorial.
$> prisma-multi-tenant help
🧭 prisma-multi-tenant v2.4.1
USAGE
prisma-multi-tenant [command] [args]
Examples:
prisma-multi-tenant new
prisma-multi-tenant migrate my_tenant up
prisma-multi-tenant env my_tenant -- npx @prisma/cli instrospect
...
COMMANDS
init Init multi-tenancy for your application
list List all tenants
new <management?> Create a new tenant or management
studio <name> Use Studio to access a tenant
migrate <name?> <action> Migrate tenants (up, down, save)
delete <name> Delete one tenant
generate Generate Prisma Clients for the tenants and management
env <name> Set env variables for a specific tenant
eject Eject prisma-multi-tenant from your application
help Display this help
OPTIONS
-h, --help Output usage information for a command
-V, --version Output the version number
-e, --env Load env file given as parameter
--verbose Print additional logs
const { MultiTenant } = require('@prisma-multi-tenant/client')
const multiTenant = new MultiTenant()
// The name can come from anywhere (headers, token, ...)
const prisma = await multiTenant.get('my_tenant_A')
// Use Prisma-Client the same way as before
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(users)
Read more on how
prisma-multi-tenant can help you achieve multi-tenancy for your apps:
