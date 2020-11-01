🧭 Use Prisma as a multi-tenant provider for your application

What's a multi-tenant application?

A multi-tenant application is when a single instance of your application runs on a server and serves multiple tenants.

With a multi-tenant architecture, a software application is designed to provide every tenant a dedicated share of the instance - including its data, configuration, user management, tenant individual functionality and non-functional properties.

For example, you could run a social-network for companies, where each company would have it's own data and users.

Why is Prisma great for multi-tenancy?

Prisma gives you all the tools necessary to handle your database: data modeling, database schema migrations, type safe database access, etc. Doing so, prisma-multi-tenant can then automate those processes and help you make a multi-tenant application.

Why do I need prisma-multi-tenant ?

Because prisma-multi-tenant does not only allow you to access multiple databases seamlessly with only a couple of lines of code in your server, but it also let you use the CLI to create new tenants and assure consistancy between all your databases as easily as possible.

Installation

npm i -g prisma-multi-tenant prisma-multi-tenant init

Usage

If this is your first time using prisma-multi-tenant , I strongly suggest that you follow the ✨ Getting Started ✨ tutorial.

$> prisma-multi-tenant help 🧭 prisma-multi-tenant v2 .4 .1 USAGE prisma-multi-tenant [command] [args] Examples: prisma-multi-tenant new prisma-multi-tenant migrate my_tenant up prisma-multi-tenant env my_tenant -- npx /cli instrospect ... COMMANDS init Init multi-tenancy for your application list List all tenants new <management?> Create a new tenant or management studio <name> Use Studio to access a tenant migrate <name?> <action> Migrate tenants (up, down, save) delete <name> Delete one tenant generate Generate Prisma Clients for the tenants and management env <name> Set env variables for a specific tenant eject Eject prisma-multi-tenant from your application help Display this help OPTIONS -h, --help Output usage information for a command -V, --version Output the version number -e, --env Load env file given as parameter --verbose Print additional logs

const { MultiTenant } = require ( '@prisma-multi-tenant/client' ) const multiTenant = new MultiTenant() const prisma = await multiTenant.get( 'my_tenant_A' ) const users = await prisma.user.findMany() console .log(users)

Documentation

Read more on how prisma-multi-tenant can help you achieve multi-tenancy for your apps:

Author

👤 Thibaud Courtoison

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Thibaud Courtoison.

This project is MIT licensed.