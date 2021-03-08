openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@principalstudio/html-webpack-inject-preload

by principalstudio
1.2.7 (see all)

A html webpack plugin for injecting <link rel='preload'>

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm node-current

HTML Webpack Inject Preload

A HTML Webpack Plugin for injecting <link rel='preload'>

This plugin allows to add preload links anywhere you want.

Installation

You need to have HTMLWebpackPlugin v4 or v5 to make this plugin work.

npm i -D @principalstudio/html-webpack-inject-preload

webpack.config.js

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const HtmlWebpackInjectPreload = require('@principalstudio/html-webpack-inject-preload');

module.exports = {
  entry: 'index.js',
  output: {
    path: __dirname + '/dist',
    filename: 'index_bundle.js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
    new HtmlWebpackInjectPreload({
      files: [
        {
          match: /.*\.woff2$/,
          attributes: {as: 'font', type: 'font/woff2', crossorigin: true },
        },
        {
          match: /vendors\.[a-z-0-9]*.css$/,
          attributes: {as: 'style' },
        },
      ]
    })
  ]
}

Options

  • files: An array of files object
    • match: A regular expression to target files you want to preload
    • attributes: Any attributes you want to use. The plugin will add the attribute rel="preload" by default.

Usage

The plugin is really simple to use. The plugin injects in headTags, before any link, the preload elements.

For example

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Webpack App</title>
    <%= htmlWebpackPlugin.tags.headTags %>
  </head>
  <body>
    <script src="index_bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

will generate

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Webpack App</title>
    <link href="dist/fonts/font.woff2" rel="preload" type="font/woff2" crossorigin>
    <link href="dist/css/main.css">
  </head>
  <body>
    <script src="index_bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial