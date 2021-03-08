HTML Webpack Inject Preload

A HTML Webpack Plugin for injecting <link rel='preload'>

This plugin allows to add preload links anywhere you want.

Installation

You need to have HTMLWebpackPlugin v4 or v5 to make this plugin work.

npm i -D @ principalstudio / html - webpack - inject - preload

webpack.config.js

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const HtmlWebpackInjectPreload = require ( '@principalstudio/html-webpack-inject-preload' ); module .exports = { entry : 'index.js' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'index_bundle.js' }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackInjectPreload({ files : [ { match : /.*\.woff2$/ , attributes : { as : 'font' , type : 'font/woff2' , crossorigin : true }, }, { match : /vendors\.[a-z-0-9]*.css$/ , attributes : { as : 'style' }, }, ] }) ] }

Options

files: An array of files object match: A regular expression to target files you want to preload attributes: Any attributes you want to use. The plugin will add the attribute rel="preload" by default.



Usage

The plugin is really simple to use. The plugin injects in headTags , before any link, the preload elements.

For example

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < %= htmlWebpackPlugin.tags.headTags %> </ head > < body > < script src = "index_bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

will generate