This project lets you run Primo on your own server so you have full control over your own data and can edit your sites from any device, as well as invite others to collaborate.
If you're just building websites for yourself, you may prefer just using Primo Desktop. But this project allows you to run Primo in the cloud so that you can access and edit your sites from any device and collaborate with other developers/content editors (not at the same time), as well as edit them from Primo Desktop.
Primo Server is in Alpha. Features may break from version to version, but probably not enough to delete all your data or anything drastic.
Until we ge to Beta, we can't recommend using primo in production (but it's good enough for personal projects).
This repo deploys primo to Vercel and uses Supabase for authentication, database (PostgreSQL), and storage.
Primo can be run on the free tier of both services (Vercel & Supabase), but you'll need to sign in with Github.
Before deploying your Primo Server, you'll need to sign up for Supabase and create a new project.
./primo_schema.sql and click 'RUN'
At the moment, the only way to update your server instance to a newer version of primo is to re-deploy it. It takes a few steps, but doesn't require migrating your database or anything dangerous like that.
Feel free to look for open issues in this repo and the primo repo. If you find a bug or find yourself needing something from primo that it can't do, please open an issue to start discussion.
If you have any ideas or time to contribute, feel free to open an issue or come talk to us in the primo Discord.