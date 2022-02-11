Note: This branch and README covers the upcoming 2.0 release. View 1.x docs here.

Quill is a modern rich text editor built for compatibility and extensibility. It was created by Jason Chen and Byron Milligan and actively maintained by Slab.

To get started, check out https://quilljs.com/ for documentation, guides, and live demos!

Quickstart

Instantiate a new Quill object with a css selector for the div that should become the editor.

< link href = "https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < div id = "toolbar" > < button class = "ql-bold" > Bold </ button > < button class = "ql-italic" > Italic </ button > </ div > < div id = "editor" > < p > Hello World! </ p > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js" > </ script > < script > var editor = new Quill( '#editor' , { modules: { toolbar: '#toolbar' }, theme: 'snow' , }); </ script >

Download

npm - npm install quill

tar - https://github.com/quilljs/quill/releases

CDN

< script src = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.snow.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.bubble.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < link href = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "//cdn.quilljs.com/1.0.0/quill.core.js" > </ script >

Community

Get help or stay up to date.

License

BSD 3-clause