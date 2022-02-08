Octicons are a set of SVG icons built by GitHub for GitHub.
This repository contains several libraries. Each of them is in the
lib/ folder and gives access to Octicons on a different platform/language.
The octicons node.js library is the main JavaScript library. With a JavaScript API that can be used in a variety of applications.
|Package
|Version
|@primer/octicons
Node.js package with Javascript API
|@primer/octicons-react
React Octicons components
|@primer/styled-octicons
React Octicons components with Styled System props
|Package
|Version
|octicons
Ruby gem with Ruby API
|octicons_helper
Rails helper for using octicons
|jekyll-octicons
Jekyll plugin for using octicons
If you have feedback and ideas for improvement, open a new issue in this repo, using the appropriate issue template.
To request a new icon, open an issue using the icon request template in github/primer.
Read through our contributing guide if you want to add or update icons.
(c) GitHub, Inc.
When using the GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.
Code License: MIT Applies to all other files