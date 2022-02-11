openbase logo
@primer/components

by primer
33.1.0 (see all)

An implementation of GitHub's Primer Design System using React

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90.2K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

96

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library, React Design System

