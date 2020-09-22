openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fd

@primecms/field-datetime

by Birkir Gudjonsson
0.3.4-beta.3 (see all)

✨Open Source GraphQL CMS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Prime

Open Source GraphQL CMS

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/primecms npm downloads npm codecov CircleCI last commit license

Prime is a standalone, self-hosted, headless CMS with a GraphQL interface powered by TypeScript.

Why Prime?

There are a lot of headless SaaS solutions out there, and many of them better than Prime, but sometimes there is a need to host the CMS locally and while most open source projects work well for that, they are missing key features.

Please don’t forget to star this repo if you found it useful

Features

  • 🖨 Headless GraphQL Interface
  • 🚀 Simple to use, yet powerful
  • 📐 Slices and Groups fields
  • ☑️ Create your own custom fields
  • 🇮🇸 🇯🇵 Multiple languages
  • 🚧 Preview drafts and releases without publishing
  • 🔑 Resource and user access control
  • 📆 Plan and schedule releases
  • ... and many more

See the feature comparison to Prismic, Contentful and Strapi.

Examples

Integration examples with previews.

Tools

Screenshots

List of documents Edit document Edit schema
Content Management Content Editing Schema Modeling
Multiple locales Set Preview URLs Create Releases
Multiple locales Set Preview URLs Create Releases
GraphQL Queries GraphQL Mutations
GraphQL Queries GraphQL Mutations

More screenshots available here

Getting Started

📖 Read Docs

🚧 Prime is currently in beta 🚧

To get a sandbox to play with, just hit the Deploy button:

Deploy

Video Tutorials

Installing video tutorial Adding Cloudinary
Installing on Heroku Adding Cloudinary

Credits

This project would not have been made possible without support from the community.

Special thanks to the following projects (sorted alphabetically):

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial