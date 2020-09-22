Open Source GraphQL CMS
Prime is a standalone, self-hosted, headless CMS with a GraphQL interface powered by TypeScript.
There are a lot of headless SaaS solutions out there, and many of them better than Prime, but sometimes there is a need to host the CMS locally and while most open source projects work well for that, they are missing key features.
Please don’t forget to star this repo if you found it useful
See the feature comparison to Prismic, Contentful and Strapi.
Integration examples with previews.
Tools
|Content Management
|Content Editing
|Schema Modeling
|Multiple locales
|Set Preview URLs
|Create Releases
|GraphQL Queries
|GraphQL Mutations
More screenshots available here
🚧 Prime is currently in beta 🚧
To get a sandbox to play with, just hit the Deploy button:
|Installing on Heroku
|Adding Cloudinary
This project would not have been made possible without support from the community.
Special thanks to the following projects (sorted alphabetically):