Open Source GraphQL CMS

Prime is a standalone, self-hosted, headless CMS with a GraphQL interface powered by TypeScript.

Why Prime?

There are a lot of headless SaaS solutions out there, and many of them better than Prime, but sometimes there is a need to host the CMS locally and while most open source projects work well for that, they are missing key features.

Features

🖨 Headless GraphQL Interface

🚀 Simple to use, yet powerful

📐 Slices and Groups fields

☑️ Create your own custom fields

🇮🇸 🇯🇵 Multiple languages

🚧 Preview drafts and releases without publishing

🔑 Resource and user access control

📆 Plan and schedule releases

... and many more

See the feature comparison to Prismic, Contentful and Strapi.

Examples

Integration examples with previews.

Tools

Screenshots

Content Management Content Editing Schema Modeling

Multiple locales Set Preview URLs Create Releases

GraphQL Queries GraphQL Mutations

More screenshots available here

Getting Started

🚧 Prime is currently in beta 🚧

To get a sandbox to play with, just hit the Deploy button:

Video Tutorials

Installing on Heroku Adding Cloudinary

Credits

This project would not have been made possible without support from the community.

Special thanks to the following projects (sorted alphabetically):