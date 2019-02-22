We recommend you use Black instead.
Please note that this plugin is under active development, and might not be ready to run on production code yet.
If you're interested in contributing to the development of Prettier for Python, you can follow the CONTRIBUTING guide from Prettier, as it all applies to this repository too.
To test it out on a Python file:
yarn.
test.py.
yarn prettier test.py to check the output.
yarn prettier -- --write test.py to rewrite file.
yarn prettier -- --help for other options.
yarn add --dev --exact prettier @prettier/plugin-python
prettier --write "**/*.py"
|
Patrick Arminio
|
Danny Weinberg
|
Ryan Ashcraft