@prettier/plugin-python

by prettier
0.0.0-development (see all)

Prettier Python Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

516

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This plugin is deprecated.

We recommend you use Black instead.

Prettier Python

Prettier Python Plugin

WORK IN PROGRESS

Please note that this plugin is under active development, and might not be ready to run on production code yet.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to the development of Prettier for Python, you can follow the CONTRIBUTING guide from Prettier, as it all applies to this repository too.

To test it out on a Python file:

  • Clone this repository.
  • Run yarn.
  • Create a file called test.py.
  • Run yarn prettier test.py to check the output.
  • Run yarn prettier -- --write test.py to rewrite file.
  • Check out yarn prettier -- --help for other options.

Install

yarn add --dev --exact prettier @prettier/plugin-python

Use

prettier --write "**/*.py"

Patrick Arminio
Danny Weinberg
Ryan Ashcraft

