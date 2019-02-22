This plugin is deprecated.

We recommend you use Black instead.

Prettier Python Plugin

WORK IN PROGRESS

Please note that this plugin is under active development, and might not be ready to run on production code yet.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to the development of Prettier for Python, you can follow the CONTRIBUTING guide from Prettier, as it all applies to this repository too.

To test it out on a Python file:

Clone this repository.

Run yarn .

. Create a file called test.py .

. Run yarn prettier test.py to check the output.

to check the output. Run yarn prettier -- --write test.py to rewrite file.

to rewrite file. Check out yarn prettier -- --help for other options.

Install

yarn add --dev --exact prettier @prettier/plugin-python

Use

prettier --write "**/*.py"

Maintainers