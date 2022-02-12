Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.
This plugin adds support for the PHP language to Prettier.
We're considering the plugin to be stable when pure PHP files are formatted. Formatting of files that contain mixed PHP and HTML is still considered unstable - please see open issues with the tag "inline" for details.
If you want to use the plugin in production, we recommend limiting its scope to pure PHP files.
<?php
array_map(function($arg1,$arg2) use ( $var1, $var2 ) {
return $arg1+$arg2/($var+$var2);
}, array("complex"=>"code","with"=>
function() {return "inconsistent";}
,"formatting"=>"is", "hard" => "to", "maintain"=>true));
<?php
array_map(
function ($arg1, $arg2) use ($var1, $var2) {
return $arg1 + $arg2 / ($var + $var2);
},
[
"complex" => "code",
"with" => function () {
return "inconsistent";
},
"formatting" => "is",
"hard" => "to",
"maintain" => true,
]
);
You can give the plugin a try in our playground!
yarn:
yarn add --dev prettier @prettier/plugin-php
# or globally
yarn global add prettier @prettier/plugin-php
npm:
npm install --save-dev prettier @prettier/plugin-php
# or globally
npm install --global prettier @prettier/plugin-php
If you installed prettier as a local dependency, you can add prettier as a script in your
package.json,
{
"scripts": {
"prettier": "prettier"
}
}
and then run it via
yarn run prettier path/to/file.php --write
# or
npm run prettier -- path/to/file.php --write
If you installed globally, run
prettier path/to/file.php --write
This package exposes a
standalone.js that can be used alongside Prettier's own
standalone.js to make the PHP plugin work in browsers without a compile step.
First, grab both standalone scripts from an npm CDN like unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prettier/standalone.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@prettier/plugin-php/standalone.js"></script>
Then use Prettier with PHP, just like this:
prettier.format(YOUR_CODE, {
plugins: prettierPlugins,
parser: "php"
});
See this code in action in this basic demo.
Bundlers like webpack, Rollup or browserify automatically recognize how to handle the PHP plugin. Remember that even when using a bundler, you still have to use the standalone builds:
import prettier from "prettier/standalone";
import phpPlugin from "@prettier/plugin-php/standalone";
prettier.format(YOUR_CODE, {
plugins: [phpPlugin],
parser: "php"
});
Prettier for PHP supports the following options. We recommend that all users set the
phpVersion option.
|Name
|Default
|Description
phpVersion
"5.4"
|Allows specifying the PHP version you're using. If you're using PHP 7.1 or later, setting this option will make use of modern language features in the printed output. If you're using PHP 5.3 or lower, you'll have to set this option or Prettier will generate incompatible code.
printWidth
80
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs)
tabWidth
4
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs)
useTabs
false
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs)
singleQuote
false
|If set to
"true", strings that use double quotes but do not rely on the features they add, will be reformatted. Example:
"foo" -> 'foo',
"foo $bar" -> "foo $bar".
trailingCommaPHP
true
|If set to
true, trailing commas will be added wherever possible.
If set to
false, no trailing commas are printed.
braceStyle
"psr-2"
|If set to
"psr-2", prettier will move open brace for code blocks (classes, functions and methods) onto new line.
If set to
"1tbs", prettier will move open brace for code blocks (classes, functions and methods) onto same line.
requirePragma
false
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs)
insertPragma
false
|Same as in Prettier (see prettier docs)
A comment
// prettier-ignore will exclude the next node in the abstract syntax tree from formatting.
For example:
matrix(
1, 0, 0,
0, 1, 0,
0, 0, 1
);
// prettier-ignore
matrix(
1, 0, 0,
0, 1, 0,
0, 0, 1
);
will be transformed to
matrix(1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1);
// prettier-ignore
matrix(
1, 0, 0,
0, 1, 0,
0, 0, 1
)
The official prettier plugin for atom supports plugins.
The official prettier plugin for vscode supports plugins since Version 1.10.0. To enable it, install the extension and make sure the plugin is installed locally (in your project folder). After restarting VScode the plugin should work as expected.
yarn add -D prettier @prettier/plugin-php
myproject/node_modules/prettier
{**/*,*}.{js,ts,jsx,tsx,php,json,scss,vue,md}
Note: Just pressing save does not reformat your current file unless the file has been modified in some way, alternatively you can use the Prettier shortcut Ctrl+Alt+Shift+P
Sublime Text support is available through Package Control and the JsPrettier plugin.
Regarding plugin support in the official plugin vim-prettier see this issue.
The linting plugin ALE has built-in support for prettier and its plugins. Just add prettier to your list of fixers. For example:
let g:ale_fixers={
\'javascript': ['prettier'],
\'json': ['prettier'],
\'php': ['prettier'],
\}
Alternatively, adding the following to
.vimrc will define a custom command
:PrettierPhp that runs the plugin while preserving the cursor position and run it on save.
" Prettier for PHP
function PrettierPhpCursor()
let save_pos = getpos(".")
%! prettier --stdin --parser=php
call setpos('.', save_pos)
endfunction
" define custom command
command PrettierPhp call PrettierPhpCursor()
" format on save
autocmd BufwritePre *.php PrettierPhp
See
docs/recipes/php-cs-fixer for integration help, code can also be found in https://gist.github.com/Billz95/9d5fad3af728b88540fa831b73261733
If you're interested in contributing to the development of Prettier for PHP, you can follow the CONTRIBUTING guide from Prettier, as it all applies to this repository too.
To test it out on a PHP file:
yarn.
test.php.
yarn prettier test.php to check the output.
|
Christian Zosel
|
Evilebot Tnawi